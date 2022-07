Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 87; Low: 67. Partly cloudy, thunderstorm possible. See 5-day forecast. CENTRAL NEW YORKERS FIND WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT: Devon Coxson and his five year old son Devon jr., head out out in kayak on Green Lakes State Park on Wednesday. Central New Yorkers did what they could to stay cool — it was the hottest day in CNY so far this summer, with the temperature hitting 95 degrees in late afternoon. (More photos). (Dennis Nett photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO