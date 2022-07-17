ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 180: Scott Snyder explores new genres in 2nd Comixology wave

By David Brooke, Nathan Simmons
 4 days ago
The AIPT Comics podcast is back for your weekly recap, plus writer and friend of the show Scott Snyder joins us for an in-depth interview about his three new Comixology series launching July 19th. It’s the second wave of comics titles for Snyder at ComiXology, which include Barnstormers #1, Dudley Datson...

