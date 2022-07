Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO