Reports: Cyndi Lauper’s son arrested in NYC after police find him in stolen car

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
Declyn Lauper: Declyn Thornton Lauper, left, poses with his mother, Cyndi Lauper, during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. ( Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

NEW YORK — The son of two-time Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper was arrested on Thursday after police said he was found sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to published reports.

Declyn “Dex” Thornton Lauper, 24, was charged with one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, People reported. He was reportedly released with a desk appearance ticket for a future court date, according to the website.

According to the New York City Police Department, Declyn Lauper was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. EDT in Manhattan after police observed a 2014 Mercedes-Benz illegally double-parked, Fox News reported.

After running a computer check, police determined that the car had been stolen, the news outlet reported. According to TMZ, the car was reported stolen two years ago and the plates were registered to a different vehicle.

Declyn Lauper is a rapper with 2.3 million Instagram followers and has previously collaborated with G-Eazy, People reported. He is also an actor who has voiced characters in the animated series, “Bob’s Burgers,” Fox News reported.

He is the only child of 1980s pop star Cyndi Lauper, who rose to fame with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” in 1983; and David Thornton, whom she married in 1991. The Laupers and Thornton previously appeared together on the singer’s reality series, “Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual,” which aired for one season in 2013, according to People.

Declyn Lauper reportedly shared a photo of himself and his mother in an Instagram story.

“Say what you want about me but keep my mother’s name out your mouth,” he allegedly wrote. “I couldn’t have asked God for a better mother.”

In an Instagram post after the arrest, Declyn Lauper wrote, “No time for TMZ, I just want some privacy, I just want some time for me!”

Representatives for Cyndi Lauper and Declyn Lauper did not immediately respond to a request for comment, People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

