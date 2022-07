ATLANTA — Since corralling a top-25 signing class earlier this year, Auburn football’s recruiting efforts have appeared near dormant. After wrapping up their 2022 class in February, Auburn has landed three more commitments for their class of 2023 to go along with four-star Auburn High product Bradyn Joiner, who committed in January. Its group of four commits is currently the smallest in the Southeastern Conference and the second smallest in the Power Five.

