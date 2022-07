Over the weekend, a 29-year-old female was rescued after sustaining serious injuries in a rockfall on Colorado's 14,105-foot Snowmass Mountain, near Aspen. According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, the woman's climbing companion called the emergency in at 10:30 AM on Saturday. A rockfall had taken place at about 13,500 feet of elevation, resulting in one of the women sustaining two leg injuries that rendered her mostly immobile. A solo climber, who happened to be an emergency medical technician (EMT), was in the area and able to assist at the scene as a bystander. The EMT determined that any attempt to walk the woman down the mountain would be slow and laborious.

ASPEN, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO