By STEVE LeBLANC Associated Press BOSTON - Massachusetts lawmakers approved a $52.7 billion state budget Monday, more than two weeks into the state's new fiscal year. The unanimous votes in both chambers came after a six-member House and Senate conference committee finished hammering out the details of the final compromise budget plan over the weekend. The agreement was crafted after each chamber approved their own versions of the spending plan earlier in the year. The budget negotiators increased by more than $2.6 billion their original estimate for available tax revenues for the 2023 fiscal year, based in part on a hefty budget surplus...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO