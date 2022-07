GRAFTON -- The Disability Commission will have a new name, and a new charge. "In the time since the current Disability Commission’s charge was written and adopted, the standards for talking about this topic have evolved. It is now considered more appropriate to discuss topics related to disabilities by centering on access and equity rather than focusing on the disabilities, labels, or stereotypes," according to a letter sent to the board by commission Chair Roger Trahan and the commission.

2 DAYS AGO