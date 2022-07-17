ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

William Mathis: The Insurrection: Will the center hold?

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
VTDigger
 4 days ago

This commentary is by William J. Mathis, a former school superintendent and vice chairman of the Vermont State Board of Education. He was also managing director of the National Education Policy Center and is president-elect of the Horace Mann League of America.

They say it started with Kansas irregulars attacking Missouri. Missouri replied in kind. It was an unneighborly kind of war. Little mercy was asked and little was given.

The Osceola raid supposedly counted but one survivor. But with the rush of hot blood, truth is often the victim. The partisans vowed righteous vengeance on each other, heated their rhetoric and twisted their courage for the oncoming Civil War. It left 215,000 lying on the ground.

Get all of VTDigger's daily news.

You'll never miss a story with our daily headlines in your inbox.

We fumble through our historical Rolodex for comprehensible parallels to the insurrection of Jan. 6, looking for something that explains, something that restores, something that fills the emptiness.

Such conflicts are not innocent, unexpected surprises by play-pretend soldiers. Aggressive words lead to aggressive actions. People die.

Then, as now, crises were foreshadowed. Jayhawkers and Harpers Ferry were not accidents. Our Constitution neglected the humanity of 4 million enslaved African Americans. Chief Justice Roger Taney, author of the Dred Scott decision, concluded that Blacks could not be citizens because they were not. Ranked the worst Supreme Court decision in history, this judicial miscarriage was influenced by President Buchanan who, until our times, was widely criticized as the nation’s worst president. Alienating both North and South, he could have prevented the Civil War — but he didn’t.

We have great accomplishments but we also have great fiascos. Benedict Arnold sold out when his ego was not stroked. Vice President Aaron Burr killed Alexander Hamilton in a duel and launched a “filibuster” or invasion of Mexico. Acerbic Andrew Johnson got impeached and U.S. Grant’s administration is known for corruption. But Grant’s real sin was the wink and nod he gave to the oppression of Native Americans. After teaming up with red-baiting Sen. Joe McCarthy, President Richard Nixon eventually resigned in disgrace.

These shames pale in comparison to Donald Trump.

What the former president has in common with this rogue’s gallery is a selfish disregard of people and an enormous regard for himself. His minions flatter their Emperor and compliment his new clothes while ignoring his buck-nakedness. It took a 26 year-old woman’s courage to say the Emperor was dressed a little light for the weather.

Meanwhile, black-robed justices summoned older spirits, “’Tis time! ‘tis time! Double, double toil and trouble.” In one infamous week of opinions, they overturned laws on women’s health and religion in the schools, scuttled environmental protections and approved carrying a gun in a society suffering the sickness of repeated mass murders.

Compounding these benighted events, the worst inflation in 40 years placed the greatest burden on people of limited means. The more affluent saw their investment portfolios crash faster than their travel plans. Hit with Covid, a cautious population isolated itself while Russia weaponized oil. The blockade of Ukrainian food threatens the world food supply.

Will the center hold? We have survived many crises and, in turn, been strengthened by them. But the past is not always the augury of the future.

The turn of the tale will be in our ability to come together as a nation and as a society. Is it really a “United States”? The East and West coasts are solidly blue while the South and the Midwest are red. The economic and migration patterns increase and sharpen the inflection points. Will we see “Bloody Kansas” again? What is this beast that slaughters people claiming protection of a constitutional right?

The “Greatest Generation,” those who came of age in World War II and gave us the baby boom, are coming to the end of their lives. We see the fading of the institutions that for one small flash made the American Dream a reality for some.

We promised equality and access to opportunities. Instead, wealth and educational gaps increase while politicians gerrymander voting districts to freeze political power to their advantage. School privatization claims “freedom of choice” but the least reflection shows the reality is segregation and inequalities.

At the same time, exploding costs at elite higher education institutions make them inaccessible to children on the wrong side of the wealth gap. People advantaged by this system want to keep it that way.

We have survived the litany of our devils and prospered by the actions of our saints. Yet, the purpose of a democratic society is to build and sustain a fair and just society.

In the elections, our obligation is to select leaders based not on the thin chaff spewed in election season, but on the principles and wisdom by which the candidates have governed, their passionate commitment to the strengthening of the commonwealth, and their manifest compassion to embrace all citizens.

Did you know VTDigger is a nonprofit?

Our journalism is made possible by member donations. If you value what we do, please contribute and help keep this vital resource accessible to all.

Send us your thoughts

VTDigger is now accepting letters to the editor. For information about our guidelines, and access to the letter form, please click here.

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady Jill Biden Rages At Possible Kamala Harris 2024 Presidential Bid, Claims Veep 'Used' Joe To Climb Ladder

Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
MSNBC

Dems to accept Manchin’s offer (but they’re not happy about it)

After several months of negotiations, Sen. Joe Manchin jolted Democratic politics last week by dramatically narrowing the scope of the party’s reconciliation package. The conservative West Virginian said he would accept a bill that reduces the cost of prescription drugs and keeps Affordable Care Act subsidies in place for two years — and that’s it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden positive for Covid, symptoms 'very mild'

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, with his doctors saying the 79-year-old leader was experiencing only mild fatigue and would isolate at the White House while carrying out his duties. "Consistent with CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," it added in a statement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

FACT FOCUS: Biden cancer remark causes confusion

President Joe Biden’s speech at a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts led to widespread claims on social media that he made a significant announcement not about climate change, but about his health. Conservative politicians and political commentators focused on a clip from Biden’s Wednesday speech, in which he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy