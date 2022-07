We love summer: all the fun events, the hikes and great weather, people coming to visit us or us traveling to visit family and friends. We often wish we could clone ourselves, however, since most of us still must work and figure out how to have family time and enjoy this community we call home. Until that time comes, we thought it would be a good time to give you an easy list of ideas for those few minutes you do have to spend time with your children — remember, they’re just ideas, not requirements, and you probably do many of these things already!

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO