Penny Mordaunt denies she lied when claiming UK did not have veto on Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU - insisting the veto would not have been used.

The Tory leadership candidate was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.

Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum in which she made the claim, Ms Mordaunt said: “The clip says it as I see it.”

“The British people did not have a say,” she added, doubling down on her claim.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.