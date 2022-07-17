ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penny Mordaunt denies she lied when claiming UK did not have veto on Turkey joining EU

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 4 days ago

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU - insisting the veto would not have been used.

The Tory leadership candidate was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.

Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum in which she made the claim, Ms Mordaunt said: “The clip says it as I see it.”

“The British people did not have a say,” she added, doubling down on her claim.

