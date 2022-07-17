ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredibly realistic footage of a 'UFO' goes viral

By Becca Monaghan
 4 days ago
A bewildered TikTok user believes she spotted a UFO in plain sight.

Nesha Higgins (@neshahiggins) shared the viral footage of the 'unidentified object' on the platform, leaving over 3 million viewers as baffled as her.

The video shows Nesha driving along a highway in Arizona when she spots a peculiar-looking object near the clouds in the shape of a UFO spaceship.

"What the f**k is that? That is the craziest thing I've ever seen in my life, bro," she said, as her friend responded: "That's so cool."

Thousands of fellow TikTokers headed to the comments to debate what it could, or could not, be. Creative theories were rife, with many comparing its appearance to a portal.

"I would’ve stood under it bc I’m done with this planet rn," one joked, while another added: "They really pulled up this time."

Some realists shut it down, claiming that if it were a UFO, the plane wouldn't have flown near it. "[The] tower would have had the plane standby if something is in its airspace," one said.

While we admire the creativity in the comments, it does appear to be a lenticular cloud, which several other users highlighted.

The Met Office defines lenticular cloud as "lens-shaped orographic wave clouds form when the air is stable and winds blow across hills and mountains from the same or similar direction at different heights through the troposphere."

They added: "They look a lot like the traditional shape of flying saucers in science fiction, and real lenticular clouds are believed to be one of the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world."

People were just happy that the footage was clear – unlike other 'UFO sightings' that appear to be taken on a '70's camcorder.

Barbara Cartwright
4d ago

If it was a UFO, I'm glad they had the good sense not to land. People of earth are not very accepting of beings who are different.

.b., h
4d ago

I have one statement haven't we already decided that a 'UFO' is a circular disk looking object ...therefore it's no longer unidentified ?

keep it real
4d ago

not saying this is not but .. they are real .. and the government knows it

