How can I get my kids to appreciate how good they have it?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 8-year-old daughters are identical twins, right down to their freckles. We can tell the difference, but even their grandparents frequently confuse them, with reminders like “Twin A has a tiny mole on the left side of her neck” being almost useless. While we’ve taken care to treat them as individuals and not a set, encouraging them to do new activities by themselves and pick out clothes and haircuts that they like. They LOVE being identical and think it’s fun to dress similarly, get the same haircut. They refuse to let my wife or me do anything to make them easier to tell apart (we talked them into initial bracelets, but even those required multiple reminders to put on and keep on). Why? Because even after being mixed up multiple times a day, every day, for their entire lives, they still think it’s the funniest thing ever. A babysitter having to repeatedly ask who is who will leave them still giggling when we get home, and we’ve had to temporarily reduce screen time after learning they purposely swapped initial bracelets to trick their friends and spent two hours at a birthday party lying to everyone about who they were.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO