Columbus, OH

Clippers 4, Indians 2

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – The Clippers erased a two-run deficit anfd went on to...

FOX59

Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets. This will be the company’s first Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sunny95.com

Dublin speedster competes for medal at worlds

COLUMBUS – Former Dublin Coffman track star Abby Steiner will be running in the women’s 200-meter final Thursday night at the World Athletics Championships at the University of Oregon. Coverage of the World Championships: Day 7 Evening Session from Eugene, Ore., begins at 8:00 p.m. on USA. The...
DUBLIN, OH
sprintcarandmidget.com

USAC Indiana Sprint Week Preview

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — It‘s an enduringly happy place isolated from the world of work, bills to pay and nine-to-fives. It‘s paradise and it‘s your kingdom to command just once each summer. It‘s Shangri-La for eight races over a nine-night span. For race fans, that is...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best parks in Indianapolis for families, solitude and outdoor fun

Indianapolis might be best known for its racetrack and stadium, but the Indiana state capital also has two state parks and hundreds of green spaces. Whether bundled up in winter coats or baring sun-kissed shoulders in the long-awaited heat of summer, residents and visitors with kids swarm to the 130 playgrounds scattered around the city and county parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
multihousingnews.com

Morgan Properties Buys 6 in Indianapolis

This marks the largest multifamily transaction by dollar volume in the state's history. Morgan Properties has acquired a six-property, 2,103-unit multifamily portfolio in Indiana from a joint venture of Wilkinson Corp. and Torchlight Investors. The price for the assets was not disclosed but Executive Vice Chair Hannah Ott of Cushman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day with The Coney Lady

Natasha Williams, chef, owner and operator of The Coney Lady, and Shaun Irving Jr., “mommy’s manager” of The Coney Lady, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about their family business and the special types of hot dogs they serve. This week’s special at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Latino community responds to mall shooting, hopes to shine light on victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Latino community in central Indiana is expressing concern about Sunday’s mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha Dicken, 22, fired his Glock handgun 10 times to take out the 20-year-old shooter before more people were hurt, the Greenwood police chief said Monday. The three Indianapolis residents who died were Pedro Pineda, 56; Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37; and Victor Gomez, 30. Greenwood police say they’ve received no information that leads to a motive for the shooting.
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
leoweekly.com

The American Bullet, Tyranny’s Greatest Weapon

I know this isn’t exactly a Louisville story, but after the mall shooting in Indianapolis at the Greenwood Park Mall, I feel obligated to say something that might not be said in the midst of the chatter surrounding this incident. There were three people shot and killed by a gunman with a long gun and many rounds of ammunition. The gunman was stopped, killed by another person, the mythical “good guy with a gun.” The type of gun hasn’t been identified just yet, but no matter; here we are with another shooting. In just hours, we’ll be on to the next and will let this one fade like all the others into memory with inaction from our politicians and citizens.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
howafrica.com

What You Need To Know About The Election Riot Of 1876 In Indiana

Long after the 15th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, many white Hoosiers in Indiana continued to work against enfranchisement for black citizens. Laws limiting the civil rights of African Americans were kept in the state constitution; in many towns and cities, black voters were intimidated or physically assaulted. Intimidation of non-whites at the polls was common during the 19th century, carried out by such groups as a paramilitary unit known as The Wide Awakes. The 1872 elections saw several such attacks; the 1876 elections in Indianapolis where the worst recorded violence against black citizens occurred.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Couple to feature earth-friendly clothing brand during Indiana Fashion Week

WaZeil and UaZit DeSutter create their own unique blend of earth-friendly clothing brand STALPH from raw organic materials. They transform the materials, often ones they foraged for themselves, into wares with a purpose. The couple, who lives in Attica, will showcase a full runway apparel collection during Indiana Fashion Week...
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

Autopsy Says Death of Indianapolis Man in IMPD’s Custody was a Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS–The Marion County Coroner’s Office said the death of an Indianapolis man in police custody back in April was the result of a homicide. On Wednesday morning, the coroner said Herman Whitfield III, 39, died from cardiopulmonary arrest as a result of police using a taser back on April 25. The report also said Whitfield’s morbid obesity and hypertensive cardiovascular disease were also contributing factors in his death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local family purchases downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar

Bryan and Kim Rice wanted to own their own bar. It just so happens a restaurant came with fulfilling that dream. On June 12, the Rice family took ownership of Pudder’s in downtown Shelbyville, purchasing the restaurant and bar from Val and Alicia Phares. “We did not want a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

Road rage leads to fatal shooting on Indy highway; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

