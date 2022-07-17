Bridge closures; Trump and Jan. 6 riot; gun violence: Letters, July 17, 2022

County mismanages bridge closures

For the third time this year Mathers Bridge is closed to boaters. Why? Bearings or actuators failed.

If you were responsible for something and knew certain parts were subject to failure, wouldn’t you stock spares? Obviously yes, but our county government hasn't done so, thus the bridge has been inoperable for months. Properly managed, the bridge should never be nonoperational for more than a day.

When the bridge can’t work you can choose to close for cars or boats. Our county always closes to boat traffic. Why? They say for the convenience of residents and to permit emergency vehicles. But Merritt Island Fire and Rescue are north and would not cross Mathers. And the bridge is actually capable of being opened for a limited number of times so an emergency vehicle could call the bridge operator to pass over the bridge.

What about convenience? It's five miles from Mathers to the Pineda. There are 75 houses on the south, 2.5 miles, who might be inconvenienced about 10 minutes if the bridge was closed to them.

There are nearly 3,000 boat docks between Eau Gallie and Pineda. The only gas and repair facilities are south of Mathers Bridge. The only way for boaters to go south is first travel north to the barge canal and cross to the Indian River. That's s a 40-mile trip depending on where you start.

Boaters are far more inconvenienced to the tune of 40 residents for every Merritt Island resident. Why has our county mismanaged the bridge maintenance and treated boaters so unfairly?

George Nebeling, Indian Harbour Beach

What 'privilege' will be next to go?

People are going to kill people. That’s a fact of life dating back to the Stone Age. People fight over ideology, possessions, opinions, drugs, boundaries; if you name it, someone has been killed for it or because of it.

Firearms are not the problem. Japan has one of the toughest gun control policies in the world, yet someone was able to manufacture their own firearm and assassinate Shinzo Abe, former prime minister of Japan. Weapons have been crafted for centuries and each era produced newer and better technology in order to kill another human with more efficacy.

Firearm deaths, as horrendous as they are, are not the main cause of death in the world. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Transportation Safety Administration) every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths — a 14% increase from 2019. These deaths were all preventable. Yet we don’t deem to be closing the distilleries, breweries, bars or liquor stores.

People are not chanting against alcohol, protesting in front of cameras or demanding our representatives make “common sense” alcohol background checks.

All legal and responsible owners of firearms, deplore these mass shooting incidents, but taking away people’s rights and property will not be the answer. If you can eliminate a right, it wasn’t a right, it was a privilege. What “privilege” will be the next to go?

Ed Kindle, Mims

Whining's not a crime; inciting a riot is

I’m appalled by the Jan. 6 riots and by Trump's continued chatter. That said, I’m even more appalled by the show trial being staged by House Select Committee members.

For what? To prove Trump pitched a fit when he lost? So did Gore in 2000, and Clinton in 2016. There is no law against it. And even if he was dead wrong, there is no law against trying to convince others to recount ballots, or to investigate ballots he believed were invalid. True or false, there is no law against trying to convince governors, members of Congress or even his VP that he was right.

So what if he pitched a fit or threw his food? And as bad as it is for our nation, continuing to say he was cheated is not illegal.

But rioting or inciting a riot is a crime. So why have these made-for-TV hearings? It is undisputed that there was a riot and people died. Trump organized the demonstration and called for his supporters to fight for what they were being told was true. He told them to march to the Capitol. That, at least, should warrant an indictment.

The Justice Department has had 18 months to figure it out. If Attorney General Merrick Garland does not believe he has a case he should say so and put an end to this partisan show. It’s a waste of time and money and it’s bad for our nation.

Dave Riemondy, Indialantic

Gun madness must be stopped

Eight-year-old Cooper Roberts will never play baseball, football or soccer.

Why? Because he was left paralyzed below the waist after going to a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, where he was gunned down by Robert E. Crimo III.

When is this madness going to end? It will end when we continue to tell our representatives that automatic weapons need to be banned. Remove politicians who refuse to protect all of us. Let your voices be heard.

Kathleen Durtschi, Melbourne

'Democracy is on the line'

This November our democracy is on the line — our very way of life, from a woman's health care choices to whom you love and how you vote.

As for the November election, it should be treated as a presidential election year, but I put the onus on young people. I turned 18 the summer of 1976. I voted for President Carter because he wanted to decriminalize marijuana, yet 46 years later, it's still debated nationwide.

I'm only one vote but I vote for those young Americans' futures, for I've already lived mine. If you turn 18 years old here in the next few weeks, register for the August primary and November election. I stand with you all in these troubling times. Like Mick and Keith wrote, "You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometime, you just might find you get what you need."

Bill Lundell, Indian Harbour Beach