Tracking Alabama baseball players in MLB Draft 2022
Alabama basebal l has now had 20 players drafted since Brad Bohannon took over ahead of 2018.
The Crimson Tide had four current players selected in the MLB Draft 2022, and pitcher Garrett McMillan became Bohannon's 20th player selected when the Minnesota Twins took McMillan in the 19th round.
Alabama's all-time selection count increased to 164 since 1966. The Crimson Tide's streak of having at least one player drafted has extended to 44 consecutive years.
Here's a look at the Alabama players and commits who heard their names called during the 20 rounds.
Draft-eligible Alabama players
LHP Connor Prielipp
Drafted: Round 2 (48th overall)
Team: Minnesota Twins
Slot value: $1.62 million
Outlook: Prielipp is more than a year removed from Tommy John surgery but has not played since May 2021. He will look to regain the form that helped him earn a 0.00 ERA in 2020. Prielipp has the ability to become a consistent starter professionally.
RHP Dylan Ray
Drafted: Round 4 (108th overall)
Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Slot value: $565.50
Outlook: The New Market native proved to be a reliable reliever in his freshman season with the Crimson Tide, finishing with eight saves. That tied for fourth in the SEC. Ray also struck out 49 with a 4.60 ERA over 18 appearances.
RHP Jacob McNairy
Drafted: Round 16 (486th overall)
Team: Seattle Mariners
Slot value: N/A
Outlook: In his senior season, McNairy made 16 appearances with a team-leading six wins. He started 12 games and had a 4.62 ERA. His 65 strikeouts ranked third among Alabama pitchers.
RHP Garrett McMillan
Drafted: Round 19 (564th overall)
Team: Minnesota Twins
Slot value: N/A
Outlook: The Tuscaloosa native was Alabama's Friday starter, finishing 4-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 16 starts. He led Alabama pitchers with 83 strikeouts.
Alabama baseball commitments
INF Walter Ford
Drafted: Round CB-B (74th overall)
Team: Seattle Mariners
Slot value: $887,000
RHP Jake Madden
Drafted: Round 4 (118th overall)
Team: Los Angeles Angels
Slot value:$512,700
Nate Ochoa
Drafted: Round 6 (171st overall)
Team: Washington Nationals
Slot value: $308,700
RHP Brock Blatter
Drafted: Round 19 (563th overall)
Team: Chicago Cubs
Slot value: N/A
INF Drake Logan
Drafted: Round 19 (581st overall)
Team: Chicago White Sox
Slot value: N/A
