Tracking Alabama baseball players in MLB Draft 2022

Alabama basebal l has now had 20 players drafted since Brad Bohannon took over ahead of 2018.

The Crimson Tide had four current players selected in the MLB Draft 2022, and pitcher Garrett McMillan became Bohannon's 20th player selected when the Minnesota Twins took McMillan in the 19th round.

Alabama's all-time selection count increased to 164 since 1966. The Crimson Tide's streak of having at least one player drafted has extended to 44 consecutive years.

Here's a look at the Alabama players and commits who heard their names called during the 20 rounds.

Draft-eligible Alabama players

LHP Connor Prielipp

Drafted: Round 2 (48th overall)

Team: Minnesota Twins

Slot value: $1.62 million

Outlook: Prielipp is more than a year removed from Tommy John surgery but has not played since May 2021. He will look to regain the form that helped him earn a 0.00 ERA in 2020. Prielipp has the ability to become a consistent starter professionally.

RHP Dylan Ray

Drafted: Round 4 (108th overall)

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Slot value: $565.50

Outlook: The New Market native proved to be a reliable reliever in his freshman season with the Crimson Tide, finishing with eight saves. That tied for fourth in the SEC. Ray also struck out 49 with a 4.60 ERA over 18 appearances.

RHP Jacob McNairy

Drafted: Round 16 (486th overall)

Team: Seattle Mariners

Slot value: N/A

Outlook: In his senior season, McNairy made 16 appearances with a team-leading six wins. He started 12 games and had a 4.62 ERA. His 65 strikeouts ranked third among Alabama pitchers.

RHP Garrett McMillan

Drafted: Round 19 (564th overall)

Team: Minnesota Twins

Slot value: N/A

Outlook: The Tuscaloosa native was Alabama's Friday starter, finishing 4-5 with a 4.29 ERA in 16 starts. He led Alabama pitchers with 83 strikeouts.

Alabama baseball commitments

INF Walter Ford

Drafted: Round CB-B (74th overall)

Team: Seattle Mariners

Slot value: $887,000

RHP Jake Madden

Drafted: Round 4 (118th overall)

Team: Los Angeles Angels

Slot value:$512,700

Nate Ochoa

Drafted: Round 6 (171st overall)

Team: Washington Nationals

Slot value: $308,700

RHP Brock Blatter

Drafted: Round 19 (563th overall)

Team: Chicago Cubs

Slot value: N/A

INF Drake Logan

Drafted: Round 19 (581st overall)

Team: Chicago White Sox

Slot value: N/A

