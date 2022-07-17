Back to school: Here are key dates to pencil in from the PSD calendar

No matter how hard some of us try to deny it, summer is nearing its end and Poudre School District students and families are about a month out from returning to school.

While the calendar for PSD doesn’t look too different this year, there are some key changes. Here are the important dates to know about as we approach another school year in Fort Collins.

Officially back in the classroom: Aug. 16

All students officially return to school on Tuesday, Aug. 16, though teachers return for professional work days on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 15, sixth and ninth graders should head to their schools for transition days, which allow for students to see their new schools before the halls are filled.

And back to school season in PSD is getting a little bigger this year as the new Wellington Middle-High School and Timnath Middle-High School are both set to open.

Timnath Middle-High School is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on July 22. The ribbon cutting will start outside the main entrance on the south side of the school at 4 p.m. and then guests will be able to take a self-guided tour.

Wellington Middle-High School will host a similar event, though PSD has not yet given a date.

When to book your (short) vacations

As always, PSD will have a fall break (Nov. 21-25), winter break (Dec. 22-Jan. 3) and spring break (March 13-17) along with a healthy number of three- and four-day weekends (many of which are work days for teachers, though).

Here are the long weekends in PSD for 2022-23:

Sept. 16-18

Oct. 14-16 (Elementary schools are also off Oct. 13)

Nov. 11-13

Jan. 14-16

Feb. 18-20

April 21-23

May 13-15

And, following last year’s suddenly extended Thanksgiving break due to staff exhaustion and shortages, PSD preemptively scheduled a week-long Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 21-25.

Also new this year, PSD will observe two more federal holidays: Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan 16. and Juneteenth on June 19. Schools and district offices will be closed those days, and the district said in a release that “honoring these significant days is part of PSD’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

Any other changes?

There are a few changes that likely won't impact teachers and students in the classroom.

Board of Education meetings are typically held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, per board policy, but a number of them this coming year will take place on the first and third Tuesdays.

Another small change to the calendar includes codifying the closures of schools and district offices to the public from Dec. 23 to Jan 3 and July 3-7. These days are not additional holidays — and the offices were already closed to the public — so staff scheduled to work will still be there.

