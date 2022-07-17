ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso amateur boxer Moises Rodriguez wins Junior Olympic title

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
El Paso amateur boxer Moises Rodriguez won his sixth career national boxing championship on Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.

Rodriguez, who fights at 106 pounds, defeated Jair Aguilar-Sanchez of Nevada by unanimous decision over three rounds to claim the championship.

Rodriguez, who will be a sophomore at El Dorado, won all four of his fights in Kansas this week.

"It felt great to win another title. I was happy with how I fought and I fought some really good fighters," Rodriguez said. "I just try to be better with each tournament and I felt good coming into the tournament."

Added Tommy Galindo, who trains Rodriguez: "Moises' opponent in the championship fight was very tough. Moises fought smart, he used his jab and boxed really well. Moises is a hard working kid and he prepares himself for every fight and takes it seriously."

Rodriguez earned the Most Outstanding Male Boxer of the tournament.

Other El Paso boxers found success at the tournament. Ivy Enriquez, who attends Bel Air High School, finished second at 106 pounds. She lost a 3-2 decision in the finals to Paulena Miles of Austin. Enriquez won 29-28 on one card and 30-27 on the other card, but Miles won 30-27 on three cards.

Daisy Enriquez finished second at 75 pounds, losing to Biankkalyn Rodriguez of Illinois by decision and Alessandra Armendariz lost to Lavandar Nelson of Minnesota by decision at 110 pounds.

More: Enriquez trains for tourneyhttps://www.elpasotimes.com/picture-gallery/sports/2022/06/24/el-paso-boxer-ivy-enriquez-trains-junior-olympics-tourname

Felix F. Chavez may be reached at 546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter

