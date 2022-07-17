El Paso Electric rate increase settlement filed with Texas Public Utility Commission

El Paso Electric Friday filed with state regulators a rate settlement with opponents that substantially lowers the company’s rate increase request made a year ago.

EPE and city of El Paso officials in late May announced a proposed settlement had been reached. But 12 other intervenors in the case, including a group of school districts and several companies, also had to sign off on it before it could be filed with the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

The PUC commissioners need to approve the agreement before it can become final. In past rate cases, the commissioners have approved such agreements.

Under the agreement, the average residential electric bill in the El Paso area would increase $1.80 per month, or an increase of 1.7 percent, reported George De La Torre, an EPE spokesperson.

That’s well below the $11.76 per month increase originally proposed by the utility.

The bulk of the rate increase is with the utility’s residential customers. Several commercial and government customer classifications would see rate reductions, according to a chart in the agreement filing.

The settlement allows El Paso Electric to increase revenues from rates and surcharges by $13.7 million per year for four years, the chart shows, instead of the originally proposed $41.8 million per year revenue increase.

It also will be required to pay $6.1 million per year in refunds to customers over four years tied to changes in the company's federal income tax rates since the last rate case in 2017.

The new rates, which include several special, monthly surcharges, would begin showing up on customers’ bills Aug. 1.

The company would be allowed to add surcharges for customers' bills for four years to recover $6.3 million in COVID-19-related expenses; $4.09 million in rate-case legal fees and other expenses;' and $5.94 million per year in costs tied to three generators at two power plants until those generators are retired in the next several years.

The special surcharges are part of the overall $1.80 per month increase for the average residential customer, De La Torre said.

