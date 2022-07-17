UTEP alum Ned Azemia competes in 400 hurdles at his first World Championships

EUGENE, Oregon — Ned Azemia's first race at the World Championships didn't go like he wanted, but the experience at Hayward Field on the sport's biggest stage still made his Saturday one to remember.

Azemia, a two-time Olympian for the Seychelles who competed for UTEP this past season, ran a time of 53.07 seconds in the 400 hurdles, finishing 34th in the 37-person field. The time was off his season's best of 51.11 and his personal best of 49.88

"It was very difficult," Azemia said afterward. "It was my worst race of the season but the race was a high level race. I tried my best."

He did get the experience of running against world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway, perhaps the greatest 400 hurdler ever. Warholm was in lane 3, Azemia in lane 4 and the two were side by side for a step early in the race.

"That's high-level stuff," Azemia said.

So was the Hayward Field backdrop and Azemia said he enjoyed the moment.

"It was good, especially at a World Championships," he said of Hayward Field. "The adrenaline was up, the tension was up. That's pretty high-level stuff."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.