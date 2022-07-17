Corpus Christi Comic Con 2022: 12 cosplayers the Caller-Times met Saturday

If you were in downtown Corpus Christi Friday through Sunday, chances are you might have seen Batman, Thor, a stormtrooper and Marge Simpson grabbing a selfie at the American Bank Center.

After a two-year hiatus, the Corpus Christi Comic Con returned with a three-day event featuring celebrity guests, panel discussions, vendors, video games and tons of cosplayers.

Cosplaying is an activity where participants wear costumes to embody and represent a specific character. Think of it like Halloween but with a more detailed finish.

Most cosplayers take their interpretations from anime, cartoons, comic books, television series and video games, but others also come up with their own character.

The Caller-Times wanted to showcase the work and creativity cosplayers put into their outfits, so here are 12 people we spoke with and their advice on the performance art.

Bender - 'Futurama'

Name: Ramiro Gomez

Occupation: Welder in Beeville

Why you chose the character: "I didn't know what else to do, so I figured I'd do someone that nobody would think of doing."

Advice for Cosplayers: "Keep trying. It takes patience. Don't give up on your costume."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "I like seeing the action figures inside."

Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch - Marvel Comics

Name: Casey Musgrove and Samantha Brown

Occupations: Waitress in Fort Worth and works hotel front desk in Oklahoma

Why you chose the character: "I've always loved Scarlet Witch," Brown said.

"I just really wanted to make this outfit," Musgrove said.

Advice for Cosplayers: "Do something you love," Brown said.

"Do it because you want to, not because you want to be recognized," Musgrove said.

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "The people are so nice," Musgrove said.

Hawks - 'My Hero Academia'

Name: Clark Janney

Occupation: Professional gamer

Why you chose the character: "He's one of my favorite characters from the series. He's mysterious and I find that interesting."

Advice for Cosplayers: "Don't push yourself too much and don't feel upset if your outfit doesn't come out how you envisioned it."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "The atmosphere and vibes. I don't mind bigger conventions, but smaller conventions like these are much more inviting."

Leia Organa - 'Star Wars'

Name: Rachel Welch

Occupation: Hairstylist in San Antonio

Why you chose the character: "I like how she's not afraid to say what's on her mind. If you see the buns, you immediately know who it is and can't help but think of Carrie Fisher. She meant a lot to me growing up. I've wanted to be her since I was a little girl."

Advice for Cosplayers: "I've been doing this for seven years and I'm still learning things. You're going to feel nervous and that's completely fine. Once you put the costume on and have it together, you'll feel empowered. It's a piece of art you're putting your love into."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "How homey it feels. It doesn't feel intimidating."

Marge Simpson - 'The Simpsons'

Name: Delia Neal

Occupation: Employee at Chuck E. Cheese

Why you chose the character: "I found the wig and knew I had to be her."

Advice for Cosplayers: "This is my first time cosplaying, but have confidence."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "All the costumes. Everyone is getting to be who they want to be."

Nezuko, Shinobu, Giyu and Zenitsu - 'Demon Slayer'

Name: Sophia Allred, Ludi Allred, Brad Allred and Nicco Allred

Occupations: Student, therapist, insurance agent and baby

Why you chose the character: "Sophia loves the show, and today's her birthday, so we decided to dress up like characters for her," Ludi Allred said.

Advice for Cosplayers: "Enjoy it, have fun and be who you are," Sophia Allred said.

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "Seeing everyone dressed up is pretty cool," Brad Allred said.

Red Hood and Nightwing - DC Comics

Name: Dylan Owens and Peyton Miller

Occupations: Lifeguards at Portland Aquatic Center

Why you chose the character: "I read a lot of the comics recently and figured I'd do it," Owens said.

"I wanted to go with the concept of the 'Bat' family and match with him," Miller said.

Advice for Cosplayers: "Make sure you're enjoying it," Owens said. "If you're not enjoying it, it's no longer a hobby, it's a task."

"Don't make it all about the costume; it's about the character," Miller said.

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "Seeing everyone else's costume," Owens said.

Rooster Elvis

Name: Edward Kretch

Occupation: Owner of Rowdy Maui in Rockport

Why you chose the character: "I'm a DJ that goes by Rooster and I perform Elvis songs, so I figured why not put the two together?"

Advice for Cosplayers: "Just do you. Be yourself."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "This is my first time, but I grew up watching superhero shows and figured it's a good chance to get to know others like me."

Spider-Man - Marvel Comics

Name: Dorian Frausto

Occupation: 4-year old in Odem

Why you chose the character: "I like to watch Spider-Man. I want to be Spider-Man."

Advice for Cosplayers: "Have fun."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "Taking pictures."

Thanos - Marvel Comics

Name: Robert Solis

Occupation: U.S. Customs and Border Protection in McAllen

Why you chose the character: "He wants world domination and I think that's awesome."

Advice for Cosplayers: "Plan ahead and make sure you have everything you need."

Favorite thing about Corpus Christi Comic Con: "All the cosplayers."

