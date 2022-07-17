Company announces plans for old CVS, Katz building on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield

Editor's note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Springfield City Council voted to add the property to a list of historic buildings.

Market Street Liquidation and Pallet Sales announced on its Facebook page that it is moving into the historic building at 1735 S. Glenstone Ave. in Springfield.

The building used to house Katz City Drug Store and most recently the world's largest CVS Pharmacy. The building has been vacant since CVS closed in 2019.

Market Street Liquidation and Pallet Sales obtains various goods in large quantities and sells them at discounted prices.

In a video posted to its Facebook page, Market Street Liquidation and Pallet Sales said a firm opening date has not been set, but work has begun on the building.

The 74,500-square-foot building was built in 1961. It is recognizable for its "folded" canopy, glass-paneled facade and opaque window film. In 2019, the city's Landmarks Board endorsed a resolution to add the property to a list of historic buildings, but City Council voted against the measure citing a lack of response from t

