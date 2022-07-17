Rare sighting of deep-sea squid carrying hundreds of eggs captured off California coast
This is only the second sighting of this squid species carrying hundreds of its...www.sfgate.com
This is only the second sighting of this squid species carrying hundreds of its...www.sfgate.com
The Squid was captured on video not with a net or harpoon. She's still out there where she belongs.
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 8