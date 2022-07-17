ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

A very SF horoscope: Leo season ushers in sudden change

SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHold on to your protest signs, San Francisco. The solar system’s most militant and innovative planets are waging battles all month long, asking us to summon our courage and surrender to change — and even create some ourselves. Luckily the sun is shining in Leo, where it...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohmymag.co.uk

These 4 Zodiac signs are the biggest flirts of all the time

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Might Breakup This Summer, But That’s Not Necessarily A Bad Thing

Click here to read the full article. Have you ever noticed that breakups tend to happen all at once? I bet you’ve also noticed that certain zodiac signs breakup more than others, because chances are, astrology has something to do with the reason lovers are parting ways! Between the longer stretches of daylight, the hot summer nights and the feeling of mischief in the air, summer is always a romantic experience. However, high highs are often followed by low lows, and if you find yourself all wrapped up in a summer fling, there’s always a chance it won’t last once the...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 17 to 23, 2022

This week has lots of ups and downs. Though it begins in the same kind of dreamy yet productive haze that we felt for much of last week (as the sun and Mercury both connect with imaginative Neptune on the 17th), things quickly get crunchy again. Mercury and the sun both face off with powerful Pluto on the 18th and 19th, pulling all kinds of obsessions and power struggles to the surface. These aspects provoke anxiety and make everything feel heavy. Try not to overthink.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For July 2022

Aries – Throughout the beginning of July, you are going to keep your focus on work. You are going to put your head down and cross everything you can off your checklist. Then, when Leo season starts on July 22, you are going to crave attention. You are going to spend more time going out and having fun with the people you love the most. You’ll be a social butterfly.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

These 3 zodiac signs make the worst friends

Maintaining friendships is challenging. A good friend is someone who will be there for you always and guide you through life. While some friendships last a lifetime, others end after a certain point, for any to ever reason. Making a friendship work and last for a long time requires a lot of time, effort, and hard work. Some people can manage their friendships easily, but others find it difficult to do so and frequently lose their relationships. YourTango talks about these 3 zodiac signs who make the worst of friends.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These three zodiac signs are the most unreliable

We trust our friends blindly because oftentimes, we only allow the people who actually care about us, to get closer. However, not every friend who cares can be reliable. They might show good behaviour at the start but they're not the best people to depend upon. Here are the 3 most unreliable zodiac signs.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs

Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope#Camping#Earth#San Franciscans
womansday.com

What Does the Angel Number 555 Represent?

Experts say that angel numbers are a way for the universe to tell us important things. They carry positive meanings and are the angels’ way of guiding us through life’s challenges and beyond. Some of these special numbers include 1111, 222 and 5. In this story, we’re going to focus on the angel number 5 — plus, its variations 55 and 555.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
ohmymag.co.uk

4 most misunderstood zodiac signs

All of us have been misunderstood at some point or the other and maybe that’s life. But what’s problematic is when people misunderstand the same person for the same reasons all the time. It’s all a matter of perspective and it could be because of their zodiac sign. These are the 4 most misunderstood zodiac signs:
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astrology
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, Thanks To A Powerful Full Moon

Click here to read the full article. Every week, the planets do their little dance and stir up drama in the sky. While we deal with the side effects, we are both challenged and empowered, which is one reason why astrology continues to be so relevant. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week from July 11 to July 17, you’re riding waves of rising energy just before it reaches its peak! After all, on July 13, a full moon in Capricorn will take place at 2:37 p.m. ET, encouraging you to embrace your shadow self....
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the kindest zodiac signs

The smallest things make a huge difference and sometimes that thing is being kind. Kindness is a virtue that is seen less in people these days; however, it still exists in some form or the other. Where there are people who are meaner than mean girls, there are also people who want to make the world a better place and treat everyone with kindness. YourTango talks about three such zodiac signs who are genuinely the kindest.
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of July 2, 2022. Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard believes there’s only one way to find a sense of meaning, and that is to fill your life to the bursting point; to be in love with your experience; to celebrate the flow of events wherever it takes you. When you do that, Godard says, you have no need or urge to ask questions like “Why am I here?” or “What is my purpose?” The richness of your story is the ultimate response to every enigma. As I contemplate these ideas, I say: wow! That’s an intensely vibrant way to live. Personally, I’m not able to sustain it all the time. But I think most of us would benefit from such an approach for brief periods now and then. And I believe you have just entered one of those phases.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Predicts A Change Of Heart, So Follow Your Intuition

Click here to read the full article. Before you get your hopes up, let’s get the bad news out of the way—your Aquarius July 2022 horoscope will be extremely unstable and frustrating. There, I said it. Now we can move on! Rather than run away and hide from your problems, as you know you do when things get tough, you should reach out to your local community and friends for support. If you’re feeling like you have too much on your plate, remember that you don’t have to go about this alone. Don’t talk yourself out of asking for a...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy