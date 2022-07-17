ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Local Students Attend National SkillsUSA Conference

By Editor Special to Devils Lake Journal
 4 days ago

DEVILS LAKE – Four students from the Lake Area Career and Technology Center in Devils Lake recently competed in the 58th Annual National SkillsUSA Championships held in Atlanta, Georgia (June 20-24).

These students were awarded the right to compete at Nationals by winning a gold medal at the State Conference held in Wahpeton in April. Unfortunately, the students did not win any medals in Atlanta but faired quite well considering the tough competition at the National level.

The Devils Lake students competed in four different events and the results were as follows:

Haley Duncan placed 5th out of 19 in the Nurse Assisting competition, Mattyson Ertelt competed in the Job Interview contest and was called back for a final interview. She ended up placing 8th out of 31 contestants. Bridgette Harkness placed 11th out of 25 in Medical Terminology, and Rebekah Widmer placed 19th out of 33 in the Medical Math competition.

