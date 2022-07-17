ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The sailing world will have its eyes on Corpus Christi: What to know for the J/24 Worlds

By Len Hayward, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
The sight of sailboats on the water in Corpus Christi Bay is not uncommon but for the next week, the numbers will be greater and a world championship will be on the line.

The 2022 J/24 World Championship sailing event will take place on Corpus Christi Bay this week as sailors from all over the world will come to the area to vie for the championship. Sailors have been arriving throughout the weekend and a practice race was held on the bay on Sunday.

Beginning Monday, the race starts for real as sailors will compete in two races over five days. Here is what you should know for the event.

What is a J/24 boat?

The J/24 is a keelboat that is typically built of fiberglass and has wood trim. It is 24 feet long and it weighs around 3,100 pounds, and is a popular boat among amateur sailors.

How to watch

Fans will be able to watch the races from most spots along the downtown sea wall and at various spots around the bay. Harrison's Landing is offering a boat that will go on the water to watch the event. Limited seating is available and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Cost is $45 per person. For more information go to www.harrisonslanding.com and click 'Bay tours.'

Racing runs from noon to 4 p.m. each day, and the opening ceremony was held on Sunday at McGee Beach.

Sailing:Here's how Corpus Christi was able to land one of sailing's largest events

Who is competing?

More than 30 teams from at least 10 different countries, including the United States, will be competing in the event.

How to follow

Up to date information is available on the event's website at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/23467#_home , which features results and rules.

