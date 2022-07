It’s a weekend to learn new things, like how to play mahjong (above) in Birdsboro, or help polinators in Pottstown help the planet, or why people ban books (under discussion in Boyertown). It’s a weekend for great food and other items, too, from the multitude of vendors at Pottstown FARM. And it’s a weekend to be entertained with movies at Riverfront Park, 18th century sports at Pottsgrove Manor, or at a concert in Lower Pottsgrove.

POTTSTOWN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO