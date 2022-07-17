ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, IN

A look at the best of Mooresville football through the years

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJcfX_0gicnX7X00

How much knowledge do you have about Mooresville's football history? How does it stack up against other local schools?

Here’s a breakdown of the Pioneers' winningest coaches, all-state players, conference affiliations, championships won and the five best season records in school history, plus who they played.

Martinsville history:A look at the best of Martinsville football through the years

Monrovia history:A look at the best of Monrovia football through the years

Top coaches

Mark Bless (1995-2009): 111-52

Mike Gillin (2017-present): 44-19

Denny Pelley (1976-1989): 92-53

All-State players

Year/Player

1977 - Mike Breeden1984 - Kevin Ramey1988 - Brian Sturn1989 Todd Cochneour1991 - Kevin Bunch1995 - Matt Frechette1998 - Merco Heitberg1999 - Chris Copeland2001 - Cory Wright2001 - Jason Peasley2002 - Joey Smith2002 - Matt Allen2002 - Tad DeWitt2003 - Austin Smith2003 - Lucas Catellier2004 - Josh Jones2004 - Kyle Mossbrucker2004 - Zach Stahley2005 - Trent Mossbrucker2005 - Zack Skaggs2006 - Eric Brim2006 - Trent Mossbrucker2007 - Danny Young2007 - Trent Mossbrucker2008 - Tyler Bless2009 - Evan Wooding2009 - Todd Hacker2014 - David Masayile2016 - Chance Justus2017 - Dane Smith2018 - James Mabry2018 - Jon Eineman2019 - Brayden Evans2019 - Zach Richards2020 - Breken Greene2020 - Dane Stevenson2020 - Jaelin Alstott-VanDeVanter2020 - Thomas O'Connor2020 - Zach Richards2021 - Logan Jackson2021 - Brian Houk2021 - Nick Patterson

Conference membership history

Conference/years

Independent - 1908-1941

Mid-State - 1942-2021 (Founding member)

Championship history

Year/Championship

1976 Mid-State1977 Class 2A Sectional 71977 Mid-State1981 Mid-State1985 Mid-State1989 Class 4A Regional1989 Class 4A Sectional 151991 Class 4A Sectional 142003 Class 4A Sectional 142004 Class 4A Sectional 142004 Mid-State2007 Mid-State2009 Mid-State2018 Class 4A Sectional 222018 Mid-State2019 Class 4A Sectional 232020 Class 4A Sectional 232020 Class 4A Regional 12

Five best seasons

2020: 12-2

Aug. 21: Lebanon, Win, 55-14

Aug. 28: Leo, Win, 34-17

Sep. 4: Plainfield, Win, 41-21*

Sep. 11: Greenwood, Win, 41-13*

Sep. 18: Decatur Central, Win, 20-14*

Sep. 25: Franklin, Win, 39-30*

Oct. 2: Whiteland, Loss, 35-41*

Oct. 9: Martinsville, Win, 41-24*

Oct. 16: Perry Meridian, Win, 51-27*

Oct. 23: Madison, Win, 48-0 (sect.)

Oct. 30: East Central, Win, 36-28 (sect.)

Nov. 6: Martinsville, Win, 52-27 (sect.)

Nov. 13: Evansville Central, Win, 37-34 (reg.)

Nov. 20: Roncalli, Loss, 14-42 (semi-state)

* = Mid-State game

2004: 12-1

Aug. 20: New Palestine Win 34-0

Aug. 27: Lebanon Win 24-0

Sep. 3: Greenwood Win 14-7*

Sep. 10: Whiteland Win 63-7*

Sep. 17: Beech Grove Win 33-0*

Sep. 24: Plainfield Win 33-0*

Oct. 1: Franklin Win 47-13*

Oct. 8: Roncalli Win 34-31

Oct. 15: Greenfield-Central Win 55-0

Oct. 22: Owen Valley Win 52-0 (sect.)

Oct. 29: Franklin Win 43-23 (sect.)

Nov. 5: Greenwood Win 37-14 (sect.)

Nov. 12: Roncalli Loss 16-20 (reg.)

* = Mid-State game

2018: 11-2

Aug. 17: Lebanon, Win, 46-7

Aug. 24: Danville, Win, 28-26

Aug. 31: Plainfield, Win, 52-42*

Sep. 7: Greenwood, Win, 49-14*

Sep. 14: Decatur Central, Loss, 28-38*

Sep. 21: Franklin, Win, 55-21*

Sep. 28: Whiteland, Win, 21-17*

Oct. 5: Martinsville, Win, 24-21*

Oct. 12: Perry Meridian, Win, 52-21*

Oct. 19: Beech Grove, Win, 49-21 (sect.)

Oct. 26: Richmond, Win, 48-21 (sect.)

Nov. 2: Greenwood, Win, 49-14 (sect.)

Nov. 9: Marion, Loss, 13-19 (reg.)

* = Mid-State game

1989: 11-2

Aug. 25: Decatur Central, Win, 12-0

Sep. 1: Bloomington North, Win, 26-0

Sep. 8: Whiteland, Win, 8-0*

Sep. 15: Indianapolis Manual, Win, 27-0

Sep. 22: Franklin, Loss, 6-7*

Sep. 29: Plainfield, Win, 23-14*

Oct. 6: Greenwood, Win, 13-7*

Oct. 13: Avon, Win, 34-14*

Oct. 20: Northview, Win, 25-24

Oct. 27: Greenwood, Win, 33-14 (sect.)

Nov. 3: Columbus East, Win, 12-0 (sect.)

Nov. 10: Evansville Reitz, Win, 34-21 (sect.)

Nov. 17: Franklin Central, Loss, 18-41 (reg.)

* = Mid-State game

1992: 10-2

Aug. 30: Decatur Central, Win, 23-12

Sep. 6: Bloomington North, Win, 23-7

Sep. 13: Whiteland, Win, 23-0*

Sep. 20: Greenfield-Central, Win, 23-13

Sep. 27: Franklin, Win, 16-12*

Oct. 4: Plainfield, Win, 33-27*

Oct. 11: Greenwood, Win, 35-28*

Oct. 18: Avon, Loss, 0-17*

Oct. 25: Anderson Highland, Win, 21-0 (sect.)

Nov. 1: Indianapolis Manual, Win, 27-6 (sect.)

Nov. 8: Greenwood, Win, 21-0 (sect.)

Nov. 15: Avon, Loss, 0-20 (reg.)

* = Mid-State game

Contact reporter Devin Voss at dvoss@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @DevinVoss23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Speculation grows around motive for Greenwood Park Mall shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The investigation into Sunday’s mass shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall is opening up more questions about why the shooter opened fire. Online theories are adding to questions about the motive in the case. A husband, his wife and another man died, and Elisjsha...
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

AES Indiana reports 'large outage' in Indy on dangerously hot day

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 11,000 AES Indiana customers had their power out on Wednesday during a dangerously hot afternoon in central Indiana. "Feels like" temperatures were between 100° and 105°+ from around noon to 6 p.m. It was in that window that AES Indiana reported more than 11,000 customers without power on the north and northeast side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies after motorcycle, pickup collision in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle was traveling east. As the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood police.
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Martinsville, IN
Mooresville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Marion, IN
City
Monrovia, IN
City
Whiteland, IN
Martinsville, IN
Sports
City
Madison, IN
City
Decatur, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Danville, IN
City
Mooresville, IN
City
Greenwood, IN
City
Austin, IN
City
Lebanon, IN
Martinsville, IN
Football
Monrovia, IN
Sports
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man dead after Jackson County crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is dead following a Wednesday morning crash on I-65 in northern Jackson County. According to the Indiana State Police, a car driven by Jacob T. Peelman, 19, from Indianapolis, was driving southbound on I-65, entering the exit ramp to enter State Road 11 on the right shoulder of the exit ramp.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

AES: Nearly 6,000 people without power in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is working to restore power after a large outage on Indianapolis’ north and northeast side. As of 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 5,802 customers were without power in Indianapolis, according to AES Indiana’s online outage map. The outage seems to be clustered near the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets. This will be the company’s first Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Austin
WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man killed in motorcycle crash near Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A man died after a crash Wednesday morning in Greenwood. Police said a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle happened near County Line and Graham roads at around 10:30 a.m. Witnesses said the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on County Line Road...
NBC Chicago

See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally. The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court. "Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
WILKINSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football History#American Football#Justus2017
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Greenwood Park Mall Gunman Identified

The gunman who shot and killed three people at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday has been identified. Fox 59 says the man, 20-year-old Johnathan Douglas Sapirman of Greenwood, entered the mall with two rifles, a pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. He went into a mall restroom shortly before 5:00 Sunday afternoon.
GREENWOOD, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
in.gov

Lost Towns of Hancock County

Central Indiana abounds in the sites of small towns that have disappeared over the years but still are important to a county’s history. Many of these places only had a rural post office, a railroad stops, and a cluster of houses surrounding a mill or general store. Towns became lost for a variety of reasons. In most cases, the economic activity that supported the town stopped or shifted elsewhere. Perhaps residents abandoned a village because the settlement ceased to offer the same amenities as a nearby community. Sometimes a major transportation avenue, like a railroad, bypassed the town, effectively closing it to the outside. Other towns grew around a post office and when the post office closed, so did the town.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Local family purchases downtown Shelbyville restaurant and bar

Bryan and Kim Rice wanted to own their own bar. It just so happens a restaurant came with fulfilling that dream. On June 12, the Rice family took ownership of Pudder’s in downtown Shelbyville, purchasing the restaurant and bar from Val and Alicia Phares. “We did not want a...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Fishers resident named 500 Festival Princess

For Melissa Aceves, being named a 500 Festival Princess was a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.” The Fishers resident applied for the first time this year after receiving an email about the program. “After talking to two past Princesses who had gone through the program in 2021 and researching the mission,...
FISHERS, IN
The Reporter-Times

The Reporter-Times

1K+
Followers
864
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Martinsville, IN from Reporter-Times.

 http://reporter-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy