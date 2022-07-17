ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN COMMENTARY: Vote for someone who'll lead Gadsden to greater heights

By Elaine Harris Spearman
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XhAvI_0gicnWEo00

Aug. 23, 2022, cannot come soon enough for many voters. This day is important on a myriad of levels.

Gadsden is like many small cities and hamlets across Alabama, and indeed, this country. The smaller areas not only grapple with lost industries, but a loss of economic enthusiasm. Cities that believe they have more to offer than neighboring cities move with reckless abandon to devour what they consider to be lesser neighbors.

No resident of Gadsden that I can speak of wishes to live in a desolate, abandoned city because eyes of a zealous neighbor fall upon the beauty of its neighbor.

When geographic boundaries abut, there are bound to be eyes cast upon the neighboring assets for what the grabber would consider as a higher and greater purpose. This is not a new phenomenon. Land grabbing and draining a city of its population and resources are as old as time itself.

Many years ago, there were few remedies. In modern times, people are able to fight off those who would devour all that the people deem sacred.

A major challenge to all that residents of Gadsden hold dear comes to a head, of sorts, on Aug. 23. This is the day that the voting population will make a decision about the next 4 years.

There are enough candidates for mayor of Gadsden, members of the City Council and Board of Education to cast doubt on whether anyone, where there is more than one candidate in a race, will receive a majority of the votes cast.

Everywhere you look, there are jobs available. There are pay increases for jobs in many arenas, along with signing bonuses, educational opportunities, health care benefits, child care options, retirement plans and personal vacation days that are now being offered to new employees.

What would make so many people suddenly become interested in public service? Many of the positions are unsalaried, but who can account for what a person deems to be valuable? One of the great things about living in America is the opportunity for “every man or woman” to run for office if he or she desires to do so.

Questioning a candidate’s motive should be of paramount interest to a voter. What a candidate intends to do and say to get elected, and what the candidate intends to do if elected, should be answered by anyone seeking public office. Clarity on motive and intent is provided by Black's Law Dictionary, Centennial Edition (1891-1991).

Motive and intent are frequently regarded as the same thing in common usage. There is a distinction in the law, particularly when referring to criminal acts. While no candidate has criminal acts in mind, the definitions are instructive to understanding the difference. “Motive” is said to be the moving course, the impulse, the desire. A good example would be to “make the City of Gadsden’s government more reflective of the population in the mayor’s cabinet.”

“Intent” is distinguished because intent is the purpose or design with which the act is done, the purpose to make the means adopted effective. Example: Make higher-level appointments reflect the diversity of Gadsden's population; female African American and others.

As we survey the landscape of candidates, some have articulated no better motive than to unseat others. There appears to be no intent to do anything better or greater for the residents of Gadsden. One candidate published a 10-point plan back in February indicating that one of his motives for running for mayor is to eliminate Gadsden’s 2% occupancy tax. He offered no solution to making up the loss in revenue.

This same candidate proposed “electing Republican growth-minded city council members.” This was accompanied by a local take on the “make America great again” rhetoric with a “make Gadsden grow again.”

Clearly, voters need to be aware of why a person wants a taxpayer-funded position to push personal desires upon the entire population.

Voters should know where the candidates stand before it is too late to do anything about it. People living in Gadsden know the issues that they care about.

Gadsden, like other cities and towns, is at a crossroads. Things can go in one direction or the other. The mayoral race will be the leader that will bang the drum loudly. This is a race for mayor of Gadsden, not mayor of Etowah County, with Advance Etowah as his cabinet.

Voters need to be aware of the challenges facing a new mayor and elect someone who can lead Gadsden to greater heights.

Voters in the districts have so many candidates that it is virtually impossible to vet all of the hopefuls. The best that Gadsden voters can do is select the candidate they believe will do for the district what needs to be done, not what a disappointed, bitter candidate and his bitter supporters want.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The opinions reflected are her own.

Comments / 5

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Support farmers on Sweet Grown Alabama Day July 23

Celebrate all the goodness of summertime fruit and vegetables – and the hard-working farmers who grow them – at Sweet Grown Alabama (SGA) Day on July 23. Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate is encouraging shoppers to visit their local farmers market and support local growers. It is a good idea, Pate noted, considering the supply-side issues the U.S. faces.
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Step One Automotive Group Expands Toward Birmingham, Alabama with Bessemer-Based Acquisitions

On June 27, 2022, Step One Automotive Group announced that it has acquired its 18th new car dealership, formerly Premier Chevrolet in Bessemer, Alabama. The new dealership, now named Chevrolet Bessemer provides new and used vehicle sales as well as parts, service, and a body shop. Customers new and existing can expect the same great people and service under the new ownership led by store director, Glenn West.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#City Council#Politics#Election Local
Calhoun Journal

U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Recently the Anniston Police Department shared that the U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Calhoun County. The Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced that continued federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts to combat violent crime have led to four Calhoun County men being charged with federal firearms crimes in the last month. These indictments are the result of the collaborative enforcement strategies applied by federal and local partners to identify and focus enforcement on the most violent and highest risk offenders driving violent crime in Calhoun County. Federal and local law enforcement collaborate in Calhoun County through the Department of Justice’s National Public Safety Partnership (PSP) Program, which Anniston and Oxford have been a part of since 2019. PSP seeks to leverage federal law enforcement assets in support of local efforts to drive down violent crime.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jack’s Reopening In Anniston on Quintard On July 25th

Anniston, AL – The public information officer for Anniston, Jackson Hodges, shared that the Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 220 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced that it will reopen its Anniston, Alabama location on Quintard Avenue on Monday, July 25. The location was temporarily closed in March to allow for the new Jack’s Southern Charm design to be integrated into the existing site.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Horse Power and Mule Power

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - There are a few common phrases you hear often like ‘stubborn as a mule’ or ‘I feel the need for speed.’ In Cullman County, Ed Green knows both. The mule is Matilda. Even when she acts like she’s not doing much, Ed says she’s thinking, “They’re very analytical. The think a lot about what they do before the do it, where a horse is a fight or flight animal and it’s usually flight, but a mule will think things over. That’s why people think a lot of times they’re stubborn but they’re actually being analytical about it. She’s in retirement. After she dropped out of school she went into retirement. I think everybody needs a mule for humility.”
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Turkish software company relocating headquarters to Alabama

An Istanbul-based software platform will be moving its headquarters to Birmingham after an investment from the Alabama Futures Fund. The AFF announced this morning that it recently placed an investment in Stroma Vision, Inc. Stroma uses on-location cameras and access control equipment to monitor conditions in production, manufacturing or service...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

This Alabama metro area is among nation’s leaders in housing vacancy

If you’re looking for vacant housing, there’s one Alabama metro area with more options than many of the cities across the U.S. According to Anytime Estimate, a real estate and loan website, Birmingham is one of just seven cities out of America’s 50 most populous with an overall vacancy rate higher than the national average of 11.6%. Nationally, 5.8% of rental units are vacant, while 1.4% of homeowner units are unoccupied.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Groundbreaking set for Whataburger in Albertville

Get ready, Albertville. Whataburger is coming. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new restaurant will take place 10 a.m. July 27 at its planned 6950 U.S. 431 location. The restaurant plans to open in the fall. Franchise group MWB Restaurants is behind this latest North Alabama location. “We are honored to...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
AL.com

World Games had high cost, hard to measure returns for Birmingham

How do you measure the intangible effects of the World Games?. How do you apply a cost-benefit ratio to a sporting event that happened in the middle of a war, with Ukraine proudly represented by athletes who won medals and stood on the podium singing their national anthem with emotional gusto less than five months after their nation was invaded by Russia?
AL.com

Coaches, lions and cattle: Down in Alabama

It turns out that cattle don’t have the good sense to stay out off a turnpike. I’ve always said venison is a much leaner protein -- and usually a smarter roadside grazer. On today’s briefing we have Nick Saban talking NIL at SEC Media Days, a lioness’s death at the Birmingham Zoo, and the Alabama connection that and the Alabama connection to the cattle on the Florida Turnpike.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

COVID-19 cases more than double in Alabama

MADISON COUNTY – COVID-19 cases are increasing in Alabama, and North Alabama is experiencing a dramatic rise in patients. During the past month, COVID-19 cases in Alabama hospitals have more than doubled. However, hospital officials say are dealing with fewer severe cases, compared to the start of 2022. “But...
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Man arrested for home repair fraud denied reduced bond

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man that was arrested by investigators with the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office on July 11 had his request for a reduced bond denied. A Morgan County district judge denied reduced bond for Johnny Ray Jordan on Tuesday. Jordan was arrested by investigators...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy