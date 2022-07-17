Kelli Drake follows family footsteps, has special first game as IHSAA referee

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Kelli Drake put on her black-and-white-striped shirt in the locker room, looked at herself in the mirror and was “terrified.”

“I was like, 'What are you doing? How are you going to do this?'” she recalled.

Drake walked out onto Centerville High School’s main gym floor Wednesday, June 22, and there was her uncle, Jeff Gwin. A referee since 1987, Gwin had an ear-to-ear smile as he saw Drake in his same getup. And who could blame him? He was about to officiate a basketball game with his niece.

“I was excited, way more excited than she was,” Gwin said.

Not only was that the first game the family members would ref together, but it was also Drake’s refereeing debut. Seeing her uncle’s expression calmed her nerves, and she “couldn’t help but smile.”

Still, she was anxious as they went over the game plan. Drake wasn’t going to have too many responsibilities. It was a high school summer league exhibition, the perfect scenario for a referee to get their feet wet. Gwin explained to Drake that she would shadow him and they’d take turns as the lead.

“I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. OK, let's get this going so I don't throw up,' Drake said with a laugh.

The first two minutes of the game were “a blur” for Drake, admitting she had forgotten how fast-paced the game was since she played at Northeastern just three winters prior. She administered free throws and out-of-bounds plays, and by the end, she was ready to go again.

As excited as she was for her next game, Drake was more thankful that her first game was with her uncle. She’s going into her junior year studying elementary education at Ball State University and hasn’t been able to see Gwin nearly as often as she’d like, which made this officiating opportunity mean that much more.

“He's been watching my life through pictures and videos, and we've just texted back and forth,” Drake said. “To be able to have that moment — I know it seems silly — but that hour together side by side like old times was a really special family bonding moment.”

Gwin’s last 34 years have been filled with those kinds of moments. His father, Randy Gwin — who just completed his 50th year of IHSAA officiating — was who got him interested in becoming a referee. They’ve done plenty of games together throughout the last few decades. Jeff and Randy were even joined by a third generation of the Gwin family, Cameron Gwin, for a football game in August 2020.

That same family aspect is what attracted Drake to the job. Gwin said everything about his first game with his niece was “surreal.”

“It was a wonderful experience,” Gwin said. “I don’t even know if there’s a word to explain it. It was just an awesome night.”

He felt the same way when he found out Drake was thinking of trying on the stripes. Along with regularly officiating high school games in Wayne County, Gwin has done state finals as well as college- and professional-level sports. With all his experience, he welcomes newer officials to reach out to him with questions.

“I just enjoy the teaching aspect of it at this point in my career,” Gwin said. “I love giving back. I love teaching newer, younger individuals who are getting started.”

Drake is no exception to Gwin’s teachings, but it all came sooner than what she was expecting. Drake was a three-sport athlete at Northeastern and graduated in 2020. She’s just over two years removed from playing high school sports, and having not seen anyone her age referee before, she assumed she had a few years before she could start. Gwin put that thought to rest right away.

“My uncle sat me down and said, 'You need to do this now while you have the knowledge and you don't forget about it in those five to 10 years where you keep putting it off,'” Drake said. “I was like, 'You know what, you're right. I hate to accept it, but you are.'”

Ever since that conversation, Drake has watched games differently. She used to watch from a player’s perspective, focusing on her and her teammates. Now, she pays attention to everything that happens on the court, which has been “a real eye-opener.” Drake said she’s already learned more about the game as a referee than she ever did as a player.

From the outside, it looks different. Drake is a college-aged woman officiating boys’ basketball games. She knows people don’t see that too often, and she plans to use what she’s learned and what she still has to learn to influence the next generation of referees.

“Hopefully, I can make an impression on those little girls who maybe haven't seen a female in the striped shirt just so they can say, 'Oh, I might want to do that when I grow up,'” Drake said. “I wanted to not just graduate and leave it behind but be a part of it and give back to the schools that helped me experience the love for high school sports. I'm really excited to be able to give back and hopefully make some more memories along the way.”

Drake has a handful of middle school basketball games lined up for the upcoming winter season and hopes to do some volleyball games the following year. It’s still a few months away, but she’s ready.

“I want to stay at school as much as I can,” Drake said, “but now that this new journey has opened up, I only want to keep doing more.”

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.