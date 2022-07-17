ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, IN

Kelli Drake follows family footsteps, has special first game as IHSAA referee

By Zach Piatt, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sAHC_0gicnVM500

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — Kelli Drake put on her black-and-white-striped shirt in the locker room, looked at herself in the mirror and was “terrified.”

“I was like, 'What are you doing? How are you going to do this?'” she recalled.

Drake walked out onto Centerville High School’s main gym floor Wednesday, June 22, and there was her uncle, Jeff Gwin. A referee since 1987, Gwin had an ear-to-ear smile as he saw Drake in his same getup. And who could blame him? He was about to officiate a basketball game with his niece.

“I was excited, way more excited than she was,” Gwin said.

Not only was that the first game the family members would ref together, but it was also Drake’s refereeing debut. Seeing her uncle’s expression calmed her nerves, and she “couldn’t help but smile.”

Still, she was anxious as they went over the game plan. Drake wasn’t going to have too many responsibilities. It was a high school summer league exhibition, the perfect scenario for a referee to get their feet wet. Gwin explained to Drake that she would shadow him and they’d take turns as the lead.

“I was like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah. OK, let's get this going so I don't throw up,' Drake said with a laugh.

The first two minutes of the game were “a blur” for Drake, admitting she had forgotten how fast-paced the game was since she played at Northeastern just three winters prior. She administered free throws and out-of-bounds plays, and by the end, she was ready to go again.

‘The right fit’Cody Dudley goes from Seton boys assistant to Northeastern girls head coach

As excited as she was for her next game, Drake was more thankful that her first game was with her uncle. She’s going into her junior year studying elementary education at Ball State University and hasn’t been able to see Gwin nearly as often as she’d like, which made this officiating opportunity mean that much more.

“He's been watching my life through pictures and videos, and we've just texted back and forth,” Drake said. “To be able to have that moment — I know it seems silly — but that hour together side by side like old times was a really special family bonding moment.”

Gwin’s last 34 years have been filled with those kinds of moments. His father, Randy Gwin — who just completed his 50th year of IHSAA officiating — was who got him interested in becoming a referee. They’ve done plenty of games together throughout the last few decades. Jeff and Randy were even joined by a third generation of the Gwin family, Cameron Gwin, for a football game in August 2020.

That same family aspect is what attracted Drake to the job. Gwin said everything about his first game with his niece was “surreal.”

“It was a wonderful experience,” Gwin said. “I don’t even know if there’s a word to explain it. It was just an awesome night.”

He felt the same way when he found out Drake was thinking of trying on the stripes. Along with regularly officiating high school games in Wayne County, Gwin has done state finals as well as college- and professional-level sports. With all his experience, he welcomes newer officials to reach out to him with questions.

“I just enjoy the teaching aspect of it at this point in my career,” Gwin said. “I love giving back. I love teaching newer, younger individuals who are getting started.”

Drake is no exception to Gwin’s teachings, but it all came sooner than what she was expecting. Drake was a three-sport athlete at Northeastern and graduated in 2020. She’s just over two years removed from playing high school sports, and having not seen anyone her age referee before, she assumed she had a few years before she could start. Gwin put that thought to rest right away.

“My uncle sat me down and said, 'You need to do this now while you have the knowledge and you don't forget about it in those five to 10 years where you keep putting it off,'” Drake said. “I was like, 'You know what, you're right. I hate to accept it, but you are.'”

Ever since that conversation, Drake has watched games differently. She used to watch from a player’s perspective, focusing on her and her teammates. Now, she pays attention to everything that happens on the court, which has been “a real eye-opener.” Drake said she’s already learned more about the game as a referee than she ever did as a player.

From the outside, it looks different. Drake is a college-aged woman officiating boys’ basketball games. She knows people don’t see that too often, and she plans to use what she’s learned and what she still has to learn to influence the next generation of referees.

“Hopefully, I can make an impression on those little girls who maybe haven't seen a female in the striped shirt just so they can say, 'Oh, I might want to do that when I grow up,'” Drake said. “I wanted to not just graduate and leave it behind but be a part of it and give back to the schools that helped me experience the love for high school sports. I'm really excited to be able to give back and hopefully make some more memories along the way.”

Drake has a handful of middle school basketball games lined up for the upcoming winter season and hopes to do some volleyball games the following year. It’s still a few months away, but she’s ready.

“I want to stay at school as much as I can,” Drake said, “but now that this new journey has opened up, I only want to keep doing more.”

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.

Comments / 0

Related
earlham.edu

The Earlham community mourns the death of Melissa Johnson

Editor’s note: The Johnson family has asked for privacy this week. Please withhold calls and visits at this time. The Earlham College community is mourning the death of 2003 graduate and former head women’s basketball coach Melissa Johnson after a long illness. “Melissa has become an enduring symbol...
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

BANE HONORED AT SMART FUTURES DINNER

(Richmond, IN)--More than 500 people turned out at the Wayne County Fairgrounds Tuesday night to honor Seton-High-School-turned-Memphis-Grizzlies star Desmond Bane. Bane was the featured guest at the Smart Futures Dinner benefitting the Boys and Girls Club of Wayne County. Bane talked about his accomplishments but added this. "Without the Boys and Girls Club, none of that is possible. That was my spot where I hung out after school shooting pool and playing hoops." On Tuesday night, Bane reconnected. "From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of you. However little or small you feel like the role you played in my life was, it was impactful," Bane said. At least eight individuals made donations of $5000 as a part of the dinner.
NBC Chicago

See Inside This Indiana Home With a High School Gym's Basketball Court In It

A house in Wilkinson, Indiana left potential buyers playing ball - literally. The house, which is now pending on the market, featured an indoor basketball court. "Rare opportunity for your very own high school gym. This is an honest-to-goodness treat," the listing stated. The house was a former Wilkinson High School gym with a half court, original basketball goal, and maple flooring—approximately 5,984 square feet. It also contains a living area with 'huge' rooms.
WILKINSON, IN
indyschild.com

13 Indiana Day Trips Perfect for Late Summer

It may feel like summer is flying by, but there’s still plenty of time to plan a last-minute day trip before school is back in session. We have a few ideas to help you make the most out of your summer vacation and add in some last-minute summer memories.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Wayne County, IN
Education
County
Wayne County, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Centerville, IN
Education
Centerville, IN
Sports
City
Centerville, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Wayne County, IN
Sports
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Greenwood man killed in Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Greenwood man died Sunday after a crash in Wayne County. Police said they responded to a single car crash on State Road 38 near King Road northwest of Richmond around 9:15 a.m. Police said 21-year-old Justin Schmichel died after his Honda Civic drifted...
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Ihsaa#Referees#Ball State University#The First Game#Highschoolsports#Northeastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
FOX59

2 men charged in connection with Muncie triple murder as prosecutor mulls decision on death penalty

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two Muncie men face multiple charges in connection with the killings of three family members last week. Devin Myers, 27, is charged with three counts of murder (and two counts of felony murder), armed robbery, criminal confinement, conspiracy to commit robbery and obstruction of justice. The Delaware Prosecutor’s Office believes Myers is […]
MUNCIE, IN
WRBI Radio

Brookville councilman, wife charged following incident at apartment complex

— A Brookville Town Councilman and his wife are facing charges in connection with an incident on July 11 at the Riverfront Apartment complex. 62-year-old Charles “Chuck” Campbell was charged Monday with Battery on a Police Officer (Level 6 felony) and resisting law enforcement (Class A misdemeanor). 56-year-old...
BROOKVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Over 90 Dogs Seized from Franklin County Home

A possible animal cruelty investigation is ongoing. (Franklin County, Ind.) – A possible animal cruelty investigation is underway in Franklin County. Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a residence on Beacon Road in Salt Creek Township on Friday. With the assistance of the Franklin County Small Animal...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
FOX59

Arrest made after man stabbed at New Castle motel

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — One man has been arrested after police found another man stabbed multiple times at a New Castle motel. Police arrived at the Rain Tree Motel on Saturday night to investigate a report of a man with multiple stab wounds. Members of the New Castle Police...
NEW CASTLE, IN
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
746
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy