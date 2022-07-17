Tracking LSU baseball players, signees selected in 2022 MLB Draft

The 2022 MLB Draft has come to a close, as it was a busy three days for LSU baseball .

The Tigers had seven players and eight signees selected. Third baseman Jacob Berry was the first player selected, while outfielder Justin Crawford was the first signee picked. Both went in the first round, as Berry landed at No. 6 overall to the Miami Marlins and Crawford went No. 17 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Two other Tiger signees were selected in the first round, including shortstop Mikey Romero, who went No. 24 to the Boston Red Sox, and left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling, the No. 39 pick by the San Diego Padres.

Three more players connected to LSU were selected in the second round to end Day 1, including right-handed pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, third baseman Tucker Toman and second baseman Cade Doughty.

Here's a list of which future and current Tigers were selected in this year's draft.

Draft eligible LSU baseball players

INF/OF Jacob Berry

Drafted: Miami Marlins, Round 1, No. 6 overall

Slot value: $6 million

How he fits in the pros: Berry is one of the most MLB-ready bats in the draft. He's a dynamic power hitter — blasting 32 home runs in just two college seasons — and was an on-base machine at LSU, posting a .464 on-base percentage in his only season in Baton Rouge. He joins a Miami organization that is starving of impact bats like his.

INF Cade Doughty

Drafted: Toronto Blue Jays, Round 2, 78th overall

Slot value: $833,200

How he fits in the pros: Doughty is a good hitter with some defensive versatility. He has experience playing both middle infield positions and third base while also hitting for power, blasting 15 home runs and posting a .567 slugging percentage this spring. Doughty joins a Toronto organization that isn't shy when it comes to acquiring impact hitters like him.

RHP Eric Reyzelman

Drafted: New York Yankees, Round 5, No. 160 overall

Slot value: $340,500

How he fits in the pros: Reyzelman is a hard-throwing right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. A transfer from San Francisco, he emerged as one of the Tigers' top relievers following a strong summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League. Reyzelman's impressive velocity makes him a good fit in New York's organization which emphasizes pitchers with that skill set.

RHP Dylan Tebrake

Drafted: New York Mets, Round 8, No. 239 overall

Slot value: $181,000

How he fits in the pros: Tebrake won the Big East Pitcher of the Year twice at Creighton before transferring to LSU this offseason. After he was selected, Tebrake announced that he intends on signing with the Mets.

RHP Paul Gervase

Drafted: New York Mets, Round 12, No. 359 overall

Slot value: N/A

How he fits in the pros: Gervase is a tall right-handed reliever who handled LSU's closing duties last season. Gervase announced on Twitter that he will leave LSU and sign the Mets, despite tweeting the day before that he was returning to Baton Rouge.

SS Jack Pineda

Drafted: Kansas City Royals, Round 12, No. 355 overall

Slot value: N/A

How he fits in the pros: Pineda, a Baylor transfer, had seven home runs and a .300 batting average at shortstop last season. According to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com, some schools were concerned over whether Pineda would sign with an MLB team despite being in the transfer portal.

SS Carter Young

Drafted: Baltimore Orioles, Round 17, No. 497 overall

Slot value: N/A

How he fits in the pros: Young is a power-hitting shortstop who led Vanderbilt in home runs in 2021. Biut last season he struggled at the plate last season for the Commodores, hitting just .207 with seven homers, before transferring to LSU.

LSU baseball commitments

OF Justin Crawford

Drafted: Philadelphia Phillies, Round 1 (17th overall)

Slot value: $3.7 million

SS Mikey Romero

Drafted: Boston Red Sox, Round 1 (24th overall)

Slot value: $2.9 million

LHP Robby Snelling

Drafted: San Diego Padres, Round 1 (39th overall)

Slot value: $2 million

RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Drafted: Milwaukee Brewers, Round 2 (63rd overall)

Slot value: $1.1 million

3B Tucker Toman

Drafted: Toronto Blue Jays, Round 2 (No. 77 overall)

Slot value: $846,500

LHP Michael Kennedy

Drafted: Pittsburgh Pirates, Round 4 (No. 110 overall)

Slot value: $554,600

C Brady Neal

Drafted: Milwaukee Brewers, Round 17 (No. 522 overall)

Slot value: N/A

RHP Jaden Noot

Drafted: Milwaukee Brewers, Round 19 (No. 582 overall)

Slot value: N/A

