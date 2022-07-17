2022 MLB Draft: Which Mississippi State baseball players, signees were picked

STARKVILLE — It was a successful 2022 MLB Draft for Mississippi State for the future of the program and its top talent.

Pitcher Landon Sims and shortstop signee Jett Williams went in the first round while catcher Logan Tanner went in the second.

From there, Mississippi State only saw two more signees go off the board — one of which was both-handed pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje who announced the night before being drafted he'd come to MSU regardless.

Veteran players such as pitchers Brandon Smith and Parker Stinnett along with first baseman/catcher Luke Hancock weren't taken.

Here is a full list of where Mississippi State players and signees landed.

Draft-eligible Mississippi State players

Pitcher Landon Sims

Drafted: 1st round (34th overall)

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Slot value: $2.26 million

Sims can be used as a starter or reliever, depending on how his changeup develops as a third pitch. His fastball is met by a strong slider, giving him back-end stuff. However, he has the ability to throw 100 pitches in an outing.

Catcher Logan Tanner

Drafted: 2nd round (55th overall)

Team: Cincinnati Reds

Slot value: $1.37 million

Tanner's offense didn't take the jump fans expected in 2022, but his defense remained All-SEC worthy. Tanner has pop in his bat to make him a solid backstop while serving as an occasional power threat.

Pitcher Preston Johnson

Drafted: 7th round (197th overall)

Team: Baltimore Orioles

Slot value: $249,000

Johnson went much higher than his projections, so the Orioles clearly saw something in him. He developed into Mississippi State's top starter last season whose fastball has professional potential.

Outfielder Brad Cumbest

Drafted: 9th round (266th overall)

Team: Colorado Rockies

Slot value: $163,200

After putting aside football, Cumbest's increased baseball reps proved worthy. If he can continue to improve against off-speed pitches, his ability to hit fastballs and hit them far will keep the Rockies interested.

Pitcher KC Hunt

Drafted: 12th round (350th overall)

Team: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hunt could be better served as a bullpen arm. He struggled as a starter with the Bulldogs, but he developed into one of State's lone trustworthy late-game options.

Pitcher Jackson Fristoe

Drafted: 12th round (370th overall)

Team: New York Yankees

Fristoe had one of the more underrated fastballs in the SEC with good speed met by movement. Whether it be in another season at Mississippi State or in the Yankees farm system, Fristoe can prove his worth as a starter instead of bullpen arm.

Utility Kamren James

Drafted: 16th round (494th overall)

Team: Tampa Bay Rays

James could have the highest ceiling among MSU's players but one of the lower floors. His ability to play the outfield and infield gives the Rays plenty of options moving forward. He has underrated power in his bat.

Mississippi State baseball commitments

Shortstop Jett Williams

Drafted: 1st round (14th overall)

Team: New York Mets

Slot value: $4.24 million

Outfielder Bill Knight

Drafted: 10th round (306th overall)

Team: Seattle Mariners

Slot value: $150,800

Pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje

Drafted: 18th round (552nd overall)

Team: Milwaukee Brewers

