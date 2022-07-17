ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

DePrima: The future of standards-referenced grading in Columbia Public Schools

By Jason DePrima
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hknXY_0gicnJ0b00

Questions about the direction of Columbia Public Schools have been mounting over the last few years. A primary point of concern for many has been the inexplicable continued push to implement standards-referenced grading.

Here’s what we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, about SRG in CPS:

  1. By and large, from an academic performance standpoint, quite obviously it is not working.
  2. By and large, from the teacher/administrator understanding, approval, adoption and implementation standpoint, it is not working.
  3. By and large, from a teacher job satisfaction standpoint, it is a major contributing factor to stress and burnout, and it is not working.
  4. By and large, from a student comprehension, growth and benefit to learning standpoint, it is not working.
  5. By and large, from a parent understanding and approval standpoint, it is not working. Most parents do not support removing expectations and accountability from their students, and even though unintended, that is an undeniable outcome of some aspects of SRG at this point.

So here are some questions that need to be answered:

  1. Why is CPS continuing to push SRG when it is so clearly having a negative impact in so many metrics and for so many stakeholders?
  2. Who is/are the driving force(s) behind the continued push despite such negative feedback and poor outcomes?
  3. What will it take for CPS to recognize the shortcomings and make changes for the benefit of all stakeholders? How bad does it have to get?
  4. Is there funding tied to the utilization of SRG in any way, shape or form that is influencing decisions to keep forcing it on educators, students and parents?

Despite attempts to extend benefit of the doubt, at this point it simply goes against any form of logic to say that SRG has resulted in positive outcomes in CPS. In the education world it can be hard to “let go” of concepts or ideas, but at some point it is imperative to be pragmatic about the situation at hand: SRG is not working for anyone.

SRG is reason No. 1a for job dissatisfaction among CPS educators, right behind student behavior and discipline issues. If we want to continue to lose teachers and fall short of state learning standards, SRG is the way to do it.

It will take some difficult conversations and self-reflection to acknowledge that SRG has missed the mark in CPS and chart a new course, but we would not be the first district to do so, and we can still hold out hope that it is possible.

SRG will be a huge focus for those advocating for better learning and teaching environments within CPS. It would be so much better for everyone if the acknowledgment of the shortcomings of SRG and solutions to move forward on a different path come from district administration and not a collaborative parent/teacher/community uprising, which is inevitable in the very near future without a major shift in policies.

Currently, CPS is falling woefully short of its stated goal of being “the best district in the state,” and it is almost impossible to see how that goal ever gets met with SRG in place.

I say all this with one primary motivation: to see CPS return to its rightful status of a high-performing and well-respected public school system in Missouri. We can absolutely return to that place, but not with the current state of affairs, and not without deliberate humility and courageous leadership from CPS administration.

Jason DePrima is a Columbia native, Columbia Public Schools parent and founding member of the Columbia Coalition for School Excellence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tncontentexchange.com

New lawsuit against city alleges retaliation by former city manager

A new lawsuit against the city of Columbia resulting from the purge of four employees last summer by former City Manager John Glascock casts an unflattering description of the work environment at city hall. Former city budget officer Kyle Rieman, who was fired by Glascock last July, filed suit against...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) Several Missouri county sheriffs are worried about an alleged FBI request for concealed carry permit holder records. The requests allegedly state that Missouri County Sheriffs' offices will need to hand over concealed carry permit holder records to the FBI. However, Capt. Brian Leer, who works at the Boone County Sheriff's Office, says it's never The post Several Missouri sheriffs say they refuse to handover concealed carry documents if asked by the FBI appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council is set to hear concerns about a shelter in the downtown area at its meeting Monday night. Members of The Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) plan to share a letter about proposed recommendations to the shelter at the Wabash Bus Station. Downtown CID Executive Director Nickie Davis outlines The post Downtown business owners express concerns about overnight camping at Wabash to City Council appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Public Schools#Grading System#Public School#Srg#Cps
livability.com

Best Places to Live in the US in 2022

The progressive city of Columbia, MO, has a rich history and vibrant future. With tons of entertainment options, a diverse economy and a low cost of living, it’s no wonder COMO has been consistently ranked one of the best places to live in the U.S. Home to the University of Missouri, it also earns high marks as one of the nation’s top college towns. From the Botanic Garden and Museum of Art and Archaeology to the Francis Quadrangle and Mizzou Sports Park, the university is home to landmark architecture, cultural offerings and elite SEC sports. It’s also an economic engine helping drive the city’s health care, research and high-tech industry sectors.
COLUMBIA, MO
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jefferson City Council Purchases Another Property to Tear Down

The Jefferson City Council recently approved purchasing additional property. The Council approved purchasing 205 and 207 East Perry Street for $5,000. Building Official Chad Stevens says the property was owned by George Crouch who now lives in the Veterans Affairs home in Marshalltown. City Administrator Mike Palmer says the home was deemed a nuisance and unlivable, plus the location is near the railroad tracks. He explains another reason for taking on the property.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
missouri.edu

School of Medicine staff members recognized for outstanding service

The University of Missouri School of Medicine Staff Advisory Committee recently recognized exemplary staff members. The awards were presented by Robin Dianics, chair of the Staff Advisory Committee, and Richard Barohn, Hugh E. and Sarah D. Stephenson Dean of the MU School of Medicine. This year’s recipients are:. The...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New CFO announced for Boone Health

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Edward J. Clayton, CPA, MBA as its next Chief Financial Officer. Clayton most recently served as the President and CEO of Phelps Health in Rolla, Mo., where he had previously served as Phelps Health Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “My family and...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Downtown Columbia business owners: end Wabash camping

Columbia’s Downtown Community Improvement District says the Wabash bus station downtown is “not an acceptable place for long-term camping and sheltering,” and they’re calling on the city to end camping and 24-hour access there. District executive director Nickie Davis has written a letter to Mayor Barbara...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Columbia business leaders interested in College Station’s branding

About 70 representatives from Columbia’s business community, higher education institutions and city and county elected officials will travel to Texas in October, to get detailed presentations on College Station’s community branding and workforce initiatives. Columbia Chamber of Commerce president Matt McCormick says this will be the chamber’s ninth...
COLUMBIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Eric Schmitt Bets on Unreliable Witness in Missouri Murder Case

Alice Weiss, 66, lives just outside Columbia, Missouri, on a leafy street with a two-acre retention pond that the neighborhood's 100 or so residents call "the lake." She's an elected board member of the homeowners association and takes it upon herself to manage the landscaping and flower beds in the subdivision's green spaces. She does this despite having to rely heavily on a wheelchair for mobility.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 27-year-old Ryan M. Nelson is wanted for parole violation on a burglary charge and failure to appear for charges of possession of marijuana and second-degree burglary. Nelson is described as white and about 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT TRYING TO IDENTIFY THREE INDIVIDUALS

An area law enforcement is asking for help from the public. The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals in reference to using a stolen credit card. If you have any information you are urged to contact Detective Kirra Pappert at (660) 827-7823...
SEDALIA, MO
Columbia Daily Tribune

Columbia Daily Tribune

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbia, MO from Columbia Daily Tribune.

 http://columbiatribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy