DePrima: The future of standards-referenced grading in Columbia Public Schools

Questions about the direction of Columbia Public Schools have been mounting over the last few years. A primary point of concern for many has been the inexplicable continued push to implement standards-referenced grading.

Here’s what we know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, about SRG in CPS:

By and large, from an academic performance standpoint, quite obviously it is not working. By and large, from the teacher/administrator understanding, approval, adoption and implementation standpoint, it is not working. By and large, from a teacher job satisfaction standpoint, it is a major contributing factor to stress and burnout, and it is not working. By and large, from a student comprehension, growth and benefit to learning standpoint, it is not working. By and large, from a parent understanding and approval standpoint, it is not working. Most parents do not support removing expectations and accountability from their students, and even though unintended, that is an undeniable outcome of some aspects of SRG at this point.

So here are some questions that need to be answered:

Why is CPS continuing to push SRG when it is so clearly having a negative impact in so many metrics and for so many stakeholders? Who is/are the driving force(s) behind the continued push despite such negative feedback and poor outcomes? What will it take for CPS to recognize the shortcomings and make changes for the benefit of all stakeholders? How bad does it have to get? Is there funding tied to the utilization of SRG in any way, shape or form that is influencing decisions to keep forcing it on educators, students and parents?

Despite attempts to extend benefit of the doubt, at this point it simply goes against any form of logic to say that SRG has resulted in positive outcomes in CPS. In the education world it can be hard to “let go” of concepts or ideas, but at some point it is imperative to be pragmatic about the situation at hand: SRG is not working for anyone.

SRG is reason No. 1a for job dissatisfaction among CPS educators, right behind student behavior and discipline issues. If we want to continue to lose teachers and fall short of state learning standards, SRG is the way to do it.

It will take some difficult conversations and self-reflection to acknowledge that SRG has missed the mark in CPS and chart a new course, but we would not be the first district to do so, and we can still hold out hope that it is possible.

SRG will be a huge focus for those advocating for better learning and teaching environments within CPS. It would be so much better for everyone if the acknowledgment of the shortcomings of SRG and solutions to move forward on a different path come from district administration and not a collaborative parent/teacher/community uprising, which is inevitable in the very near future without a major shift in policies.

Currently, CPS is falling woefully short of its stated goal of being “the best district in the state,” and it is almost impossible to see how that goal ever gets met with SRG in place.

I say all this with one primary motivation: to see CPS return to its rightful status of a high-performing and well-respected public school system in Missouri. We can absolutely return to that place, but not with the current state of affairs, and not without deliberate humility and courageous leadership from CPS administration.

Jason DePrima is a Columbia native, Columbia Public Schools parent and founding member of the Columbia Coalition for School Excellence.