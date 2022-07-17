ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On lost sheep: What are we willing to do to make our communities whole?

By The Rev. Lori Allen Walke
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago

Editor's note: As part of our commitment to foster civil conversations in Viewpoints, we're inviting faith leaders to submit edited versions of their homilies that transcend religion, with messages that can appeal to people of all faith traditions.

It can be easy to dismiss Jesus’ parables − especially those that are short, like the Parable of the Lost Sheep and the Parable of the Lost Coin. The parables are told back-to-back in the 10th chapter of Luke. The problem is not only that they are short; it is also that Luke explains that they are about repentance, so doing any further thinking about them can seem superfluous. 

There is one small problem. No one repents. 

Or rather, no sheep or coin expresses sincere regret or remorse. As Jewish scholar Dr. Amy-Jill Levine comments, “There is no such thing as either sheep shame or penny penitence. The coin and the sheep did not sin, and they did not repent. Nor do the sheep owner or the woman ‘forgive’ their lost objects.”

So, let’s look at these parables again, but as if for the first time, as theologian Marcus Borg would say.

Jesus asks, “Which one of you, having a hundred sheep and losing one of them, does not leave the ninety-nine in the wilderness and go after the one that is lost until he finds it?” As Dr. Levine explains, “If one has five sheep, noting only four on a hillside would be easy to do. It is less easy, perhaps impossible, to notice one missing out of one hundred . . ., but as soon as the owner recognizes his loss, he takes whatever steps are needed to bring the group to wholeness.”

This is replayed in the Parable of the Lost Coin. The woman, like the owner of the flock, counted. When she discovered what was missing, she went all out in search – lighting the lamps and sweeping the floor.

The good news is that we can say that we have counted. Indeed, we know that our communities are not whole.

We have lost neighbors. More than 1,300 people were dealing with homelessness on the night of Oklahoma City’s annual Point in Time Count a few months ago. Oklahoma City Public Schools had 1,952 homeless children enrolled at the end of the 2022 school year.

We have lost teachers. 50% of our classroom teachers are considering leaving the state entirely or leaving the profession this year, a crisis linked to low pay and high stress.

We have lost lives to gun violence, with the number of gun deaths in Oklahoma having significantly increased since our Legislature passed “permit-less carry” in 2019. 

We have lost pregnant patients, who cannot access abortion care. We know we will lose more because abortion bans cause health care providers to hold back when counseling about treatment options and cause pharmacists to be reluctant to distribute certain prescriptions.

Our stories tell us that the man who lost one single sheep went all out to search and find, and the woman who lost the one single coin turned the house upside down to find it.

It is our turn to search. What we are willing to reprioritize, devote time to, spend money on and offer our talents toward to bring our communities to wholeness?

Will it be said that we searched as urgently as the characters in these parables?  Or with at least the same urgency as when we lose our cell phones?

We’ve done the counting, but can we be counted on?

The Rev. Lori Allen Walke is senior minister at Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ.

