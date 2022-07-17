ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, TN

Housing market spotlight: Check out the trends in Green Hills area, 37215

By Staff reports
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
Every Sunday, The Tennessean highlights a different ZIP code, as we strive to inform readers and help them navigate Middle Tennessee’s red hot real estate market.

The Green Hills, Forest Hills and Belle Meade areas of Nashville in Davidson County are well-known parts of ZIP code 37215, home to lots of shopping, restaurants and the famous Bluebird Café. Just outside this ZIP code are Radnor Lake State Park and Warner Parks.

By the numbers, here’s what’s going on in 37215 according to data from the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors.

Home prices jump

The median sales price for a home in 37215 have jumped 37% in a year. Last year at this time, price was $880,500. Now, the median sales price is $1,207,000.

Homes sell fast

Last year at this time, homes spent an average of 42 days on the market. So far this year, homes spend just 30 days on the market.

Closings down

Home buyers closed on 394 homes by this time in 2021. So far this year, home buyers have closed on 271 homes. Current inventory in 37215 is 111 homes.

