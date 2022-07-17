ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking Vanderbilt baseball players, signees picked in the 2022 MLB Draft

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
Vanderbilt baseball has had at least three players drafted for 19 straight years. Four Commodores were taken in the 2022 draft, Outfielder Spencer Jones' selection by the New York Yankees gave Vanderbilt first-round picks in eight of the past nine years, and three other players were also drafted: Dominic Keegan (fourth round), Chris McElvain (eighth round) and Javier Vaz (15th round).

Several notable players went undrafted, including relievers Nick Maldonado, Thomas Schultz and Grayson Moore, catcher Jack Bulger and infielders Tate Kolwyck and Parker Noland. But the Commodores were less lucky with their recruiting class. Seven commits were drafted, though right-hander Andrew Dutkanych, who pulled out of the draft beforehand, is considered one of the top players to make it to scho

Drafted players have until Aug. 1 to sign. Players who are eligible but do not get drafted can sign as undrafted free agents or return to school. Vanderbilt does not have any players who are out of eligibility.

Former player

RHP Kumar Rocker

Team: Texas Rangers, Round 1 (3rd)

Slot value: $7,587,600

Rocker was an ace at Vanderbilt before getting drafted 10th overall in 2021, but the Mets didn't offer him a contract after he failed a physical. Back in the draft again, Rocker landed in Texas with former teammate Jack Leiter.

Current players

OF Spencer Jones

Team: New York Yankees, Round 1 (25th)

Slot value: $2,879,300

Jones is a unique player at 6-foot-7. He is known for having some of the best exit velocities among the college ranks and also has above average speed and athleticism.

C/1B Dominic Keegan

Team: Tampa Bay Rays, Round 4 (134th)

Slot value: $439,400

A first team All-SEC selection in 2022, Keegan has been one of the conference's best hitters for two years, hitting for both average and power. Defense is more of a question, as he has played mostly first base but might be able to mix in some catching as well; the Rays introduced him as a catcher.

RHP Chris McElvain

Team: Cincinnati Reds, Round 8 (243rd)

Slot value: $178,100

The Friday starter in 2022 after serving as a setup man in 2021, McElvain works primarily with a low-90s fastball, a slider and changeup, though he struggled sometimes with walks.

OF Javier Vaz

Team: Kansas City Royals, Round 15 (445th)

Slot value: $125,000

Vaz was a bottom of the lineup sparkplug who provided contact skills, speed and defense and earned Tony Kemp comparisons from Tim Corbin.

Signees

CF Druw Jones

Team: Arizona Diamondbacks, Round 1 (2nd)

Slot value: $8,185,100

A center fielder just like his father, former Atlanta Braves star Andruw Jones, Druw was considered a top-five prospect in this year's draft and is highly unlikely to make it to Nashville.

RHP Dylan Lesko

Team: San Diego Padres, Round 1 (15th)

Slot value: $4,082,900

The only baseball player to ever win Gatorade National Player of the Year as an underclassman, Lesko pairs a mid-90s fastball with an elite changeup. He could've been a top-10 pick if healthy, but a spring Tommy John surgery caused his stock to slip.

LHP Brandon Barriera

Team: Toronto Blue Jays, Round 1 (23rd)

Slot value: $3,075,300

The lefty with high-90s heat went to high school with current Vanderbilt players Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Devin Futrell, but he's unlikely to join them on campus.

LHP Noah Schultz

Team: Chicago White Sox, Round 1 (26th)

Slot value: $2,788,000

The 6-foot-9 left-hander provides a brutal angle on his pitches for hitters. He raised his stock by dominating in a collegiate league before the draft.

3B Sal Stewart

Team: Cincinnati Reds, Round 1 (32nd)

Slot value: $2,371,800

Known as one of the top hitters in the class with power potential as well, Stewart also comes with defensive questions.

RHP Karson Milbrandt

Team: Miami Marlins, Round 3 (85th)

Slot value: $746,800

Milbrandt was a late riser in the draft process because of his explosive fastball.

OF Ryan Clifford

Team: Houston Astros, Round 11 (343rd)

Slot value: $125,000

Clifford is left-handed hitting outfielder known for his power stroke.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tracking Vanderbilt baseball players, signees picked in the 2022 MLB Draft

