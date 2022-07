Lima city officials are ready to get the public's input on the new Lima Community Aquatic Center plans. There will be an open house-style meeting Thursday(7/21/22) afternoon. You will be able to see designs of what the center could be like and what it will offer. Officials just finished the feasibility study and are ready to move into the design phase and discuss the operation of the facility.

LIMA, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO