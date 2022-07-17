ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Government meetings listing 7-17-2022

Wyoming News
Monday

Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Manual of Legislative Procedures Updates, 8:30 a.m., State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St., and online. Livestream available on the Legislature’s website at www.wyoleg.gov .

Cheyenne City Council’s Finance Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Wyoming State Records Committee, 2 p.m., via Google Meet. Meeting ID: meet.google.com/tyu-hmte-xbp . Those wishing to listen in can do so by calling 1-971-915-3428, PIN: 672 722 850#.

Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, 3 p.m., 2416 Snyder Ave. and online at https://www.cheyennebopu.org/About-Us/Board-Meetings .

Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., 2811 House Ave., Cheyenne, or via online Zoom meeting. Details on how to access the Zoom meeting will be posted at https://www.laramie1.org/new-board-of-trustees-5165ea53# .

Tuesday

Cheyenne City Council’s Public Services Committee, noon, Committee Room 104 of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Cheyenne-Laramie County Board of Health, noon, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, Meeting Room C, 214 E. 23rd St.

Wyoming Aeronautics Commission, 1:30 p.m., via videoconference. To join the meeting, or to view the meeting materials, visit the aeronautics website at https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/administration/aero_commission/business-meeting-information.html and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at 307-777 4015 or email AeronauticsCommission@wyo.gov.

Laramie County Board of Commissioners, 3:30 p.m., Commissioners’ Board Room, Historic Courthouse, 310 W. 19th St. Visit https://laramiecounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx to attend the meeting virtually and comment online. During the meeting, comments may be called in at 307-633-4422.

Wednesday

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees Facilities and Finance Committee, 11 a.m., Petersen Board Room, Administration Building, 1400 E. College Drive.

School Facilities Commission, 1 p.m., Fremont County School District 2 Administration Building, 700 N. First St., Dubois, and online. Remote access available at https://meet.google.com/bwd-btxv-ddt , or by phone by calling 1-567-318-2877and entering the following PIN: 785 292 738#.

Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., College Community Center, Room 128, 1400 E. College Drive. The broadcast link can be found at lccc.wy.edu/BoardMeeting .

Thursday

Wyoming Transportation Commission, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom. Remote access available at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/81296025320 . Webinar ID: 812 9602 5320 and Passcode: 278731.

Cheyenne Board of Adjustment, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave, and online via Zoom. For online access information, visit www.cheyennecity.org/ecm .

