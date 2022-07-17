ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

CFR almost ready for construction on 3 new fire stations

By Serena Bettis Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOCQw_0giclqle00

CHEYENNE – This time next year, Cheyenne Fire Rescue could be well on the way to having three new stations that it says will improve service to the community.

With the approval of a sixth-penny sales tax extension in November 2021, CFR will replace and relocate fire stations 3 and 5 and build a new fire station in the growing eastern area of the city.

“To build three fire stations in a (city) that currently has five fire stations, it’s astronomical,” said CFR Division Chief Byron Mathews in an interview this past week. “It will be a phenomenal change.”

Nos. 3 and 5 are the oldest currently operating fire stations in Cheyenne. Station No. 3, located at 1720 Cleveland Ave., was built in 1981, and No. 5, located at 2014 Dell Range Blvd., was built in 1963, according to CFR’s website. The newest station was built in 1991; the training facility at 7222 Commerce Circle was built in the early 2000s.

The relocated stations will be off of Nationway, near the Ashley Homestore, and along Converse Avenue south of Dell Range Boulevard, Mayor Patrick Collins said. The new station – No. 7 – will be on the west side of Whitney Road at Countryside Avenue, near the Sinclair gas station and U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Cheyenne.

Properties

The City Council approved the purchase of two pieces of property on Monday to build the Nationway station and the Whitney Road station; the third station will be built on property already owned by the municipality.

Cheyenne purchased the property at Nationway from Robert Wirth, the owner of Retail Properties C LLC, for nearly $550,000.

For the property near Whitney Road, the City Council approved a trade agreement between the locality and William Edwards, the owner of US 30 BP LLC. This trades the property that station No. 3 is on at 1720 Cleveland Ave. and a piece of land the city owns off Storey Boulevard east of Converse Avenue for the Whitney Road property.

According to the agreement, the combined value of the city’s land is $1.13 million, and the value of the US 30 BP land is $1.35 million. US 30 BP agreed to “donate” the difference.

In his weekly update, Mayor Collins thanked the owners of both properties for their support.

“I speak about the volunteer spirit of our city at great length, and these guys are another example of folks who make a huge difference in Cheyenne,” Collins wrote.

Funding for the stations will come from the sixth-penny tax that began in April. Approved by voters in November, this adds an additional penny onto Cheyenne’s sales and use tax for voter-approved projects; the tax ends once the projects are funded.

Due to concerns surrounding inflation, the City Council agreed to fund three projects, including the construction of new fire stations, using reserves left over from the 2019-20 fifth-penny ballot in January.

The city is basically loaning itself money and will pay it back through the sixth-penny tax in an amount “not to exceed $14.89 million with an interest rate of 1% over a four-year term,” according to a January memorandum from City Treasurer Robin Lockman.

New stations

The new stations will all be based on the same model that was designed to fit any site, Mathews said. This way, any other stations built after these three will have a similar structure, allowing for improved interoperability within the department.

“The layout of the station is designed for the firefighters to get from whatever point (they’re at), to the apparatus, in (and) out, in the most efficient manner,” Mathews said.

More from this section

CFR is looking to improve both its “turnout time,” which is how long it takes for the firefighters to get out of the station, and its overall response time.

“Our goal (for) public safety would be, when you call 911 and need a fire truck, that we would be there in four minutes or less,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday. “Right now, we’re not able to meet that because of the growth of the city.”

Uniform station designs across CFR will increase firefighter efficiency and safety, Mathews said.

“There’s so much technology that we have the opportunity to upgrade from 1991,” Mathews said. “There’s a lot of technological advances, to include heating, air conditioning, radio coverage, efficiency of furnaces, cooling, windows (and) all of those things.”

Mathews said the stations will also have updated garage door technology. While most people might open and close their garage doors a few times a day, the fire department is using them at least 12 to 14 times a day, putting extra wear and tear on the doors and motors.

Construction

Mathews said the team working on the new stations is nearly at “100% drawings,” meaning it will be ready to start construction bidding by late this week.

After bidding, the fire department will bring a proposal to the City Council that details the cost of building all three stations. When the council approves that, the construction will begin.

Mathews said construction will take 12 to 14 months for each station, and the department plans to stagger construction.

Stations No. 3 and 5 are targeted for replacement due to “structural, mechanical and functional issues,” Fire Chief John Kopper said in the initial April 2021 sixth-penny work session. No. 5 cannot house more than one fire truck, and No. 3 cannot house more than two, Kopper said.

Both stations are also in high-traffic areas, making it dangerous for firefighters to exit quickly in their vehicles when responding to calls.

At the April 2021 work session, Kopper said there is a significant imbalance between call volumes received at each station, leading to “firefighter fatigue and poor response times.” There is also a spot in central Cheyenne where four stations’ coverage areas converge; Kopper said the goal is to flatten that curve. Moving station locations should help balance the call volumes.

According to CFR’s 2021 annual report, station No. 1 received 2,718 calls for service, No. 3 got 2,836 and No. 5 fielded 1,940. Nos. 2 and 6 received slightly more than 1,330 each.

US 30 BP agreed to let the fire department occupy Station No. 3 free of charge until the new facility is built, at which point US 30 BP will take over the property when it chooses. Mathews said No. 5’s current building will be used by the department for other forms of community response, like providing car seats and fire extinguisher training.

“It is an opportunity for us to put some staff out there that are working toward our community risk-reduction models, providing additional services to the community,” Mathews said.

CFR’s ultimate goal with the new stations is to improve its impact on the community and keep up with Cheyenne’s growth.

Building a station to last 50 years “is imperative when we look at what the community is, because we get the best use of those dollars,” Mathews said. “We’re not building a building for 10 minutes, we’re building a building to protect this community moving forward and continue to embrace the growth.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Optopolis

Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!

Ziggi's Coffee Drive Thru sign as seen on the existing Yellowstone Rd location -Optopolis. Site plans for a new Ziggi's Coffee have been submitted at what was previously the Stag Oil Co. on the corner of Pershing Boulevard and Airport Parkway.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public help in trailer theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
capcity.news

Creative Compass Gifts to open new location at Frontier Mall with scheduled Friday opening

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cassie and Chance Pennock have learned plenty about the tricks of the retail trade in the little over a year that they’ve ran Creative Compass Gifts. But above nearly everything else, the duo has found that location and foot traffic are especially important factors. So when the gift and party store’s previous spot off of Logan Avenue wasn’t cutting it, they shopped around for new digs to post up at.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Regional Health System Chief Executive Officer Selected as 2022 American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion

Cheyenne Regional Health System President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Thornell was presented with the 2022 American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award during the association’s annual meeting this spring. The award is presented to one person from each state who is selected by that state’s hospital association. “The...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Homeschool forms cause confusion in Laramie County School District 1

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A homeschool form meant to offer families a chance to secure Title 1A federal funding is causing confusion among Laramie County School District 1 parents. The form, titled “Local Education Agency (LEA) Verification of Participation with Non-Profit Private School Officials of Home School Representatives,” was sent out to school districts from the state this year to be placed in homeschool packets. While the state requires that the school district include the form for homeschooling families, it’s up to those families to decide whether they will fill it out and return it.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Don’t get booked at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days can mean fun for the whole family, especially if you’re making good decisions. However, if you break the law, it could not only ruin your day at the park, it could ruin your life. The Cheyenne Police Department will have...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfr#Fire Stations#Construction Bidding#City Council#Building A Building#Urban Construction#Cheyenne Fire Rescue#Cfr Division#Dell Range Boulevard#Sinclair#Municip
KGAB AM 650

UniWyo Credit Union Announces Merger and Wyoming Expansion

UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/19/22–7/20/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Sees Increase In Adoptions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nationally, we have seen an increase in animals being surrendered to animal shelters. However, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter is seeing quite the opposite. Between July 1st and July 19th, the Animal Shelter saw 183 adoptions of cats, dogs, and other fuzzy friends. Additionally, In...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGAB AM 650

Laramie County Man Listed As Missing On DCI Website

A 31-year-old Laramie County man who was last seen in Cheyenne on July 3 is listed on the state Division of Criminal Investigation's missing persons website. Wyoming Missing Persons has the following listing for Anthony Kelly:. Missing Person, July 3, 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Anthony James Kelley, age 31, was...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Laramie Live

Increased Police Presence at Laramie Middle School Today

If you drive by Laramie Middle School today, you may notice a large police presence on campus. Rest assured, nothing is amiss at the middle school. LMS posted on Facebook yesterday notifying Laramie that the police department will be running training at the middle school Wednesday, July 20. Laramie Middle...
LARAMIE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
539K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy