CFR almost ready for construction on 3 new fire stations

CHEYENNE – This time next year, Cheyenne Fire Rescue could be well on the way to having three new stations that it says will improve service to the community.

With the approval of a sixth-penny sales tax extension in November 2021, CFR will replace and relocate fire stations 3 and 5 and build a new fire station in the growing eastern area of the city.

“To build three fire stations in a (city) that currently has five fire stations, it’s astronomical,” said CFR Division Chief Byron Mathews in an interview this past week. “It will be a phenomenal change.”

Nos. 3 and 5 are the oldest currently operating fire stations in Cheyenne. Station No. 3, located at 1720 Cleveland Ave., was built in 1981, and No. 5, located at 2014 Dell Range Blvd., was built in 1963, according to CFR’s website. The newest station was built in 1991; the training facility at 7222 Commerce Circle was built in the early 2000s.

The relocated stations will be off of Nationway, near the Ashley Homestore, and along Converse Avenue south of Dell Range Boulevard, Mayor Patrick Collins said. The new station – No. 7 – will be on the west side of Whitney Road at Countryside Avenue, near the Sinclair gas station and U-Haul Moving & Storage of East Cheyenne.

Properties

The City Council approved the purchase of two pieces of property on Monday to build the Nationway station and the Whitney Road station; the third station will be built on property already owned by the municipality.

Cheyenne purchased the property at Nationway from Robert Wirth, the owner of Retail Properties C LLC, for nearly $550,000.

For the property near Whitney Road, the City Council approved a trade agreement between the locality and William Edwards, the owner of US 30 BP LLC. This trades the property that station No. 3 is on at 1720 Cleveland Ave. and a piece of land the city owns off Storey Boulevard east of Converse Avenue for the Whitney Road property.

According to the agreement, the combined value of the city’s land is $1.13 million, and the value of the US 30 BP land is $1.35 million. US 30 BP agreed to “donate” the difference.

In his weekly update, Mayor Collins thanked the owners of both properties for their support.

“I speak about the volunteer spirit of our city at great length, and these guys are another example of folks who make a huge difference in Cheyenne,” Collins wrote.

Funding for the stations will come from the sixth-penny tax that began in April. Approved by voters in November, this adds an additional penny onto Cheyenne’s sales and use tax for voter-approved projects; the tax ends once the projects are funded.

Due to concerns surrounding inflation, the City Council agreed to fund three projects, including the construction of new fire stations, using reserves left over from the 2019-20 fifth-penny ballot in January.

The city is basically loaning itself money and will pay it back through the sixth-penny tax in an amount “not to exceed $14.89 million with an interest rate of 1% over a four-year term,” according to a January memorandum from City Treasurer Robin Lockman.

New stations

The new stations will all be based on the same model that was designed to fit any site, Mathews said. This way, any other stations built after these three will have a similar structure, allowing for improved interoperability within the department.

“The layout of the station is designed for the firefighters to get from whatever point (they’re at), to the apparatus, in (and) out, in the most efficient manner,” Mathews said.

CFR is looking to improve both its “turnout time,” which is how long it takes for the firefighters to get out of the station, and its overall response time.

“Our goal (for) public safety would be, when you call 911 and need a fire truck, that we would be there in four minutes or less,” Collins told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday. “Right now, we’re not able to meet that because of the growth of the city.”

Uniform station designs across CFR will increase firefighter efficiency and safety, Mathews said.

“There’s so much technology that we have the opportunity to upgrade from 1991,” Mathews said. “There’s a lot of technological advances, to include heating, air conditioning, radio coverage, efficiency of furnaces, cooling, windows (and) all of those things.”

Mathews said the stations will also have updated garage door technology. While most people might open and close their garage doors a few times a day, the fire department is using them at least 12 to 14 times a day, putting extra wear and tear on the doors and motors.

Construction

Mathews said the team working on the new stations is nearly at “100% drawings,” meaning it will be ready to start construction bidding by late this week.

After bidding, the fire department will bring a proposal to the City Council that details the cost of building all three stations. When the council approves that, the construction will begin.

Mathews said construction will take 12 to 14 months for each station, and the department plans to stagger construction.

Stations No. 3 and 5 are targeted for replacement due to “structural, mechanical and functional issues,” Fire Chief John Kopper said in the initial April 2021 sixth-penny work session. No. 5 cannot house more than one fire truck, and No. 3 cannot house more than two, Kopper said.

Both stations are also in high-traffic areas, making it dangerous for firefighters to exit quickly in their vehicles when responding to calls.

At the April 2021 work session, Kopper said there is a significant imbalance between call volumes received at each station, leading to “firefighter fatigue and poor response times.” There is also a spot in central Cheyenne where four stations’ coverage areas converge; Kopper said the goal is to flatten that curve. Moving station locations should help balance the call volumes.

According to CFR’s 2021 annual report, station No. 1 received 2,718 calls for service, No. 3 got 2,836 and No. 5 fielded 1,940. Nos. 2 and 6 received slightly more than 1,330 each.

US 30 BP agreed to let the fire department occupy Station No. 3 free of charge until the new facility is built, at which point US 30 BP will take over the property when it chooses. Mathews said No. 5’s current building will be used by the department for other forms of community response, like providing car seats and fire extinguisher training.

“It is an opportunity for us to put some staff out there that are working toward our community risk-reduction models, providing additional services to the community,” Mathews said.

CFR’s ultimate goal with the new stations is to improve its impact on the community and keep up with Cheyenne’s growth.

Building a station to last 50 years “is imperative when we look at what the community is, because we get the best use of those dollars,” Mathews said. “We’re not building a building for 10 minutes, we’re building a building to protect this community moving forward and continue to embrace the growth.”