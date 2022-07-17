ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Area students earned honors, graduated from universities this spring

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – Students originally from the Cheyenne area have recently graduated from colleges and universities nationwide. Other students have recently earned honor roll placements from their college or university.

Devany Farris of Cheyenne graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota.Trace Ketterling of Cheyenne graduated from Montana State University with highest honors.From the University of Utah: Connor Brown of Cheyenne earned a bachelor's degree, Adam Kessel of Cheyenne earned a doctor of medicine and Nicole Horblit of Wheatland earned a master's degree.Kyrsten Daniels of Cheyenne graduated from Upper Iowa University.Sarah Bartsch was named to the President's List at Norwich University in Vermont. Students must earn a GPA of 4.0 to make the list.Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne earned a spot on Missouri State University's dean's list. To qualify for the list, students must be enrolled full time and have a semester GPA of at least 3.5.Tyler Cruise and Micah Jones, both of Cheyenne, made the dean's list at the University of Alabama. To earn a spot on the dean's list, students must have a GPA of at least 3.5.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

