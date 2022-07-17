ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I'm Preparing for Brighter Days in the Stock Market

By Stefon Walters
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

It's been a humbling year for the stock market. As of July 12, the three major indexes -- the S&P 500 , Nasdaq Composite , and Dow Jones -- are down over 20%, 28%, and 15%, respectively. Bear markets are not new to Wall Street; they've happened in the past, and you can bet they'll continue to occur in the future.

However, as an investor, the one thing you don't want to do during bear markets is panic. Instead, use this time to your advantage. Here's how I'm preparing for better days in the stock market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oybLA_0gicl8SH00

image source: Getty Images.

Going discount shopping

If you believe in the long-term potential of a stock, you shouldn't be deterred by short-term price drops. If anything, you can view this as a chance to grab some of your favorite investments at a discount, and potentially lower your cost basis. The cost basis is the average price you've paid per share of a particular stock, and it eventually determines how much you profit (or lose) from selling. If you bought 10 shares at $100, 10 shares at $150, and 10 shares at $200, your cost basis would be $150.

When you invest in a particular stock, you should be prepared to hold it for the long haul. Warren Buffett once said, "If you aren't willing to own a stock for 10  years, don't even think about owning it for 10 minutes."

With this in mind, if you had invested in a stock while it was at $200, seeing it at $150 should be bargain time for you -- especially if nothing fundamentally changed about the business. Value investing involves finding stocks trading lower than their intrinsic value, and bear markets present a great opportunity to do just that.

Increasing my positions in the major indexes

The one thing you don't want to do during bear markets is stop investing, because it usually ends up being counterproductive. Rather, you should be investing in the broader market as a whole instead of focusing on single companies that might not be able to weather the storm and see brighter days. Although specific companies might not survive tough economic times and market downturns, the stock market as a whole (usually measured using the major indexes) has historically bounced back from bear markets.

In the past few decades alone, the three major indexes have survived some of the most trying economic conditions in U.S. history. They've bounced back from Black Monday (1987), the dot-com bubble collapse (late 1990s), the Great Recession (2008-2009), and the pandemic (2020-2021), and there's no reason to think they won't recover from the current bear market.

Diversification is one of the key pillars of investing, and it becomes even more important during down periods. You never want your portfolio's success (or failure) to rely on too few companies; instead, put your money in the broader stock market and trust that there's sunshine after the rain.

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric

The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Kohl’s Closings in 2022

The largest department store chain in the world is for sale, and engaged in exclusive talks with a potential buyer. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CNN.com, Wikipedia.org, Retail-Insight-Network.com, ModernRetail.com, and FootwearNews.com.
