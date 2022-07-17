Police looking into train collision in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 flies over Interstate 85 at Guess Road in Durham where a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a driver over. The trooper got out of the car, and the driver took off in his car. After a short chase, the driver was stopped.
Durham, N.C. — WRAL reporter Sarah Krueger witnessed a chase on Interstate 85 in Durham while she was covering another story. According to Krueger, a State Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull a driver in a green and yellow car over, but the driver took off. After a short chase, the driver stopped on I-85 near Guess Road.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men have made Durham’s Wanted Wednesday list. Each week, the Durham Police Department announces either an individual or group of suspects they are seeking. This week, investigators are asking the public to identify the three males. The department said the three are believed...
Raleigh, N.C. — Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men believed to be responsible for burglaries occurring in northern Wake County. Since then, many people have reached out to WRAL News saying vehicles, trucks and trailers have recently been stolen. Brandi Bayley, who...
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver recently captured tense moments between two drivers on Interstate 440 near the Six Forks Road exit. As of Wednesday night, the video has been shared over 2,000 times on Facebook. The video showed what appeared to be a work truck chasing a sedan. It...
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police are asking for help identifying a driver who hit a cyclist on E. Chatham Street on Tuesday. The cyclist was traveling west on E. Chatham Street near WakeMed Soccer Park around 7:20 p.m. when they were hit by the passenger side-view mirror of a passing vehicle, police said.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A child is in serious condition following a near-drowning incident at a Durham apartment complex, police confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to the drowning call just before 4 p.m. at the Colonial Apartments in the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road.
Lanes of Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill were closed Tuesday afternoon for several hours due to an overturned dump truck. The Chapel Hill Police Department shared an alert to those on the road and other community members shortly before 2:30 p.m., saying the wrecked truck near Eubanks Road and Myrica Street led officers to close the westbound lanes of the street. Police shared that the road had reopened to traffic shortly before 5 p.m.
Durham, NC (WNCN) – Multiple drivers have reached out to CBS 17 about a scary intersection that is driving them crazy. The intersection of concern is Angier Avenue and U.S. Highway 70, which is not too far away from Bethesda Elementary School. “At this point, cars are going in...
Cary, N.C. — A man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in Cary on Wednesday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of East Chatham Street, just before 11 p.m. An update on the man's condition was not given by police. Police said they were...
Thief leaves behind clues after stealing food truck, possibly other vehicles. Last month, the Wake County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of three men believed to be responsible for burglaries occurring in northern Wake County. Since then, many people have reached to WRAL News saying vehicles, trucks and trailers have recently been stolen.
Raleigh, N.C. — Two people, including a teenager, were shot Tuesday night outside a Raleigh recording studio where police say a homicide occurred last year. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Benson Drive, near Wake Forest Road, before 11:45 p.m. An adult with gunshot wounds was found on...
The Hillsborough Police Department issued an arrest warrant this week for a suspect who allegedly shot a gun toward an apartment building in early July. A release on Tuesday said 21-year-old Nakore Kewan Rogers is charged with felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police are also charging Rogers with three counts of the misdemeanor charge of injuring property and discharging a firearm in city limits.
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. An historic railroad abandoned in the 1980's will soon become a multi-use path for the Durham community. Reporter: Monica Casey.
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The old Durham Police Headquarters at 505 West Chapel Hill Street has been vacant for almost four years, and city council still has not decided what to do with the property. While city council members have discussed turning it into affordable housing, its members still...
Wake Forest, N.C. — Wake Forest daycare provider Kids 'R' Kids fired an employee on Wednesday for violations of the daycare's code of conduct. Owner Stacie Williamson sent a letter to parents about the move, and the letter was shared with WRAL News. The Wake Forest Police Department is...
Man charged with second-degree murder in Durham shooting. Durham, N.C. — A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged Tuesday with second-degree murder following a June 25 shooting. Jermaine Lamont Lunsford is being held at the Durham County Jail on a $1,000,000 secured bond, according to the Durham Police Department.
Hillsborough police have secured warrants for the arrest of a suspect in an incident of gunfire outside an apartment complex in Hillsborough in early July. Nakore Kewan Rogers, 21, with a last known address on Adlett Lane in Durham, is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous. He is being charged with:
Comments / 0