Police looking into train collision in Durham

Sky5 flies over Interstate 85 at Guess Road in Durham where a North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempted to pull a driver over. The trooper got out of the car, and the driver took off in his car. After a short chase, the driver was stopped.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO