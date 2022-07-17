Revisiting Patrick Mahomes’ first start for the KC Chiefs

While the Chiefs ended up making the AFC Championship last year their season wasn’t as smooth as it has been in years past. They ended up finishing 12-5 which was among one of the best records in the league but they did not start hot whatsoever. The Chiefs started the season 3-4 and while there wasn’t a ton of worry internally there was a lot of talk about the their performance throughout the media. Mahomes wasn’t playing like Mahomes and their defense looked miserable. Well, KC heard the criticism and finished the season on 9-1 run winning the AFC West. They lost a thriller to Joe Burrow and Cincinnati in the AFC championship losing 27-24. The question is will the Chiefs continue their successful run or did too much change this offseason?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO