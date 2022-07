(Guthrie Center, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from Panora suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries, Saturday afternoon, when he swerved his motorcycle to miss an animal on the road. The accident happened at around 3:42-p.m. Authorities say a 2015 Harley Davidson FLHX Street Glide motorcycle being operated by 26-year-old Danial Cody Fox, of Panora, was southbound on Highway 25, when a raccoon appeared in front of the machine. When Fox swerved, the cycle entered the west shoulder and went out of control before sliding on its side.

