Our Mobile Food Pantry Program provides a monthly supply of supplemental nutritious food to those who meet our income qualifications or are in crisis. Our availability varies but you may receive shelf-stable, fresh or frozen protein, grains, fruits, vegetables, and dairy. Items like cereal, pasta, brown or white rice; protein like beef, chicken, tuna, or peanut butter; dairy like milk or cheese; fruits, vegetables and more.

COOK COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO