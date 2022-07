Officials with the Creston Police Department report a teen from Stuart suffered suspected minor/non-incapacitating injuries, during an accident that took place at around 4:30-a.m., Saturday, on Highway 34 at Chestnut Street. 16-year-old Zachary J. Wignall, of Stuart, was driving a 2013 Chevy Cruze, when he fell asleep at the wheel. The car left the road and entered the ditch, where it continued for quite some time before exiting the ditch and becoming airborne across Chestnut Street. The vehicle narrowly missed a pole and a sign, before partially striking a secondary sign.

CRESTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO