You may not know this, but Black people helped shape California’s “Beach City” of San Diego. Official records list Nathaniel Harrison as the first Black resident, who lived there in 1848. But the city’s Black origins predate him by many years. According to Visit San Diego, “the Black community has roots in the city’s early Spanish and Mexican periods.” Today, Black people own restaurants, cultural centers, and other businesses in the city, and now is as good a time as any to support them.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO