Chelsea star Timo Werner has dropped major hints that his future could be away from Stamford Bridge after refusing to rule out an exit this summer. The 26-year-old is thinking about his future as he has found regular game time hard to come by. Last summer, the arrival of Romelu Lukaku further confirmed the fact that Werner is not the first choice for manager Thomas Tuchel.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO