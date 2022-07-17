Top of the Morning, July 17, 2022

Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.

Nobody does peaches quite like Cobden.

The tiny village in the southwestern part of our state — home of the Appleknockers — will celebrate next month with its annual Peach Festival, highlighted by the crowning of Miss Cobden Peach Queen and gobs of peach cobbler, peach smoothies and even peach donuts.

“The old-timers say it’s all about the hills, something with the air flow,” Mike Flamm said. “Hot and dry is good for peaches, too.”

The 55-year-old is part of an impressive family operation at Flamm Orchards, a 124-year-old, six-generation farm in Cobden that includes 300 acres devoted to peaches. The festival is meant to celebrate harvest, a hand-picked process that started July 2 and will continue through Labor Day.

Some of that delicious fruit is headed our way. Through July 29, the Vermilion County Farm Bureau is taking half-bushel orders (about 25 pounds) for Flamm Orchards peaches. It’s a popular project that “connects our members with the grower of the fresh peaches,” Tom Fricke said.

They also taste good. “Nothing better than a juicy fresh peach on a hot summer day,” he said.

Reach out to Fricke (217-442-8713, www.vcfb.info) or Framm (618-893-4241) for information.