Public Safety

Appeal after man seriously injured in Derby assault

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have launched an appeal after a man was seriously assaulted. Officers found the man, who remains unconscious in hospital, in...

The Independent

Woman dies and man suffers ‘potentially life-altering injury’ after dog attack

A woman has died and a man has a “potentially life-altering injury” after a dog attacked them in South Yorkshire on Friday night.Police were called to a property in Masefield Road, in the village of West Melton, Rotherham, at about 10.15pm by a man saying a dog had attacked him and a woman.The woman, 43, had been fatally bitten and died at the scene.Neither dog was of a banned breedSouth Yorkshire PoliceThe man, 42, was taken to hospital after suffering a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, and wounds to his other hand, abdomen and face.A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman, aged 43, had been fatally bitten and despite the best efforts of emergency crews was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.“The dog, plus another dog at the property, were secured by specially trained officers. Neither dog was of a banned breed.” Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five teenagers hurt, two seriously, in crash

Two teenagers have suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman were in a red Suzuki Alto that crashed in Cardiff on Wednesday morning. Three males, aged 16, 17 and 18, travelling in the same car, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Burnley father charged with murdering seven-week-old baby son

A man has been charged with murder over the death of his seven-week-old son. Abel-Jax Mailey died two days after being found unresponsive at a property on Piccadilly Road, Burnley, on 28 November 2021, Lancashire Police said. A post-mortem examination, along with further tests, found Abel-Jax died of a head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Teen electrocuted to death after escaping car crash

A 17-year-old Alabama high school student has died after getting electrocuted when his car hit a telephone pole.Dylan Pegues’ car reportedly ran off the road and into a ditch on 16 June, his family told WRBL. He suffered an electrical shock throughout his body, possibly after trying to get to of his vehicle, his family said. He was flown to University of Alabama hospital in Birmingham in a critical condition. He later died from his injuries.A GoFundme page set up to support his family has since raised more than $50,000. His family described him as having had “such a bright spirit...
AUBURN, WA
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

First picture of little Charlie, six, who died after living in an alleged 'house of horror' - as disturbing details emerge about the family's 'poor' living conditions

The first photo has emerged of the six-year-old girl who died as an alleged victim of criminal neglect - little Charlie smiling sweetly at the camera, her hair neatly brushed. South Australian Police on Tuesday launched a major crimes investigation into Charlie's death after she was found unresponsive at her home in Munno Para, north of Adelaide, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teen swimmers find two cave divers dead in lake

The bodies of two cave divers have been removed from a central Florida lake after a trio of teenagers helped retrieve one of the deceased from the water.Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the divers were seen entering the water at a lake in Chassahowitzka Wildlife Park at about 11am on Wednesday by three teenagers aged 15, 15 and 17.The teens told investigators the two cave divers had discussed if they had enough air in their tanks for a second dive, and returned to the water.One of the two divers was heard saying he believed his tank had a leak, the...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

